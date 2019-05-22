Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2019 Date: Rajasthan board to declare Class 12 Arts result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2019 Date: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be announcing the Class 12 Arts results today (Wednesday, 22 May) at 3 pm on their official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the exam this year can access their Rajasthan board scores on the board's official websites, once the result is declared.

The board scheduled the Class 12 art stream exams from 7 March to 14 March for 5.3 lakh students. The results are expected to be released at 3 pm on the official websites. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy to avoid any delay in checking their results.

Students who are willing to check their results through official website can follow the step-by-step procedure listed below:

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 arts results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link of the stream you appeared for the exam in this case, "Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2019 Result"

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it.

In 2018, the Class 12 result for the arts stream was announced on 1 June. The overall pass percentage in the RBSE 12th arts stream was recorded at 88.89 percent. Girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 91.25 percent against 86.6 percent.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

