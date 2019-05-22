Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2019 Date: Alternative ways to access RBSE Class 12 arts result if official website is down

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2019 Date: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the results of Class 12 Arts students today (Wednesday, 22 May). RBSE will declare the results at 3 pm on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

As many as 5.3 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 Arts exams, which were conducted from 7 March to 14 March in the state. Due to the large number of students trying to access their scores, the official website might crash or become unresponsive. But students must not panic. They can visit alternative websites like examresults.net or send an SMS to check their Senior Secondary Arts or Class 12 Arts results while the glitch in the official website is being fixed.

Result on examresults.net

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 result 2019

Step 1: Visit the website examresults.net

Step 2: Select the state board, in this case Rajasthan

Step 3: Look for the result link that says ‘BSER results 2019’ according to your stream.

Step 4: Fill in your roll no. and other credentials and ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Result on SMS

Likewise, students can also access their scores through SMS service provided by the board. Candidates need to type RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 to view their results.

In 2018, the Class 12 result for the arts stream was announced on 1 June. The overall pass percentage in the RBSE 12th arts stream was recorded at 88.89 percent. Girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 91.25 percent against 86.6 percent.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

