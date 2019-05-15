RBSE Result 2019 toppers list: Puneet Maheshwari tops Science stream of Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam; check rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Result 2019 Declared| Puneet Maheshwari emerged as the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science topper by scoring 495 marks out of 500 in the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER Class 12 board examination, the results for which were decalred today on the board's official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage recorded for RBSE Class 12 board examination for Science stream is 92.88 percent and for Commerce it is 91.46 percent. Girls recorded over 95 pass percentage in both Science and Commerce streams of Class 12 examination of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

In 2018, Vishvendra Singh topped the RBSE Class 12 exam with 497 out of 500 marks (99.4 percent) and Deeksha Agarwal from Commerce secured the second rank with 488 out of 500 marks (97.6%).

That year, the results for Science and Commerce was declared on 23 May followed by Arts on 1 June. As many as 8,26,200 students had appeared for the RBSE Class 12 examinations.

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link of the stream you appeared for the exam.

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it.

Students can also check their results through website like: examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The board has also provided SMS service for students to check their RBSE Class 12 results

To check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science Result 2019 via SMS: Type RESULTRAJ12SROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

To check RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2019: Type RESULTRAJ12AROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

For RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2019: Type RESULTRAJ12CROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

