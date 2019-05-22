Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared: 88% Class 12 arts students pass exams; girls outscore boys with 90.81% clearing papers

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 12 arts results today (22 May) at 3 pm on its official websites. The pass percentage this year stands at 88 percent, with girls (90.81 percent) outperforming boys (85.41 percent).

The results were released on the official websites of the board: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The Rajasthan board conducted RBSE Class 12 exams for as many as 5.3 lakh candidates from 7 March to 14 March.

In 2018, the Class 12 results for the arts stream was announced on 1 June, with an overall pass percentage of 88.89 percent recorded. Girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 91.25 percent against 86.6 percent.

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 arts results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link of the stream you appeared for the exam in this case, RBSE Arts.

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it.

However, students can also access their scores through third-party websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com, as well.

Likewise, the candidates can also check their results via SMS service provided by the government. Candidates need to type RESULTRAJ12AROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 to view their results.

