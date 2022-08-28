Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: WATCH all LIVE action from Noida here

The twin towers - Apex and Ceyanne - are expected to crumble like a house of cards, with residents having already evacuated the neighbourhood by 7 am today

New Delhi: Just few hours are left before Supertech’s illegal Twin Towers in Noida’s Sector 93A – the tallest structure in India – gets demolished. The towers are expected to be brought down with 3,700 kg of explosives.

The demolition of the twin towers in Noida will put an end to the decade long battle between the builder group – Supertech and the residents around the twin towers.

The twin towers – Apex and Ceyanne – are expected to crumble like a house of cards, with residents having already evacuated the neighbourhood by 7 am today. They will be allowed back after 7 pm.

Don’t Miss: India’s tallest structure Noida Supertech Twin Towers to be demolished at 2:30 pm today: All you need to know

RWAs are getting pulmonary tests of residents done, before and after the blast, to assess impact of the dust and debris. Authorities have set up sprinklers, smog guns, pollution monitoring equipment and other devices at the site, but there will be no escaping the dust: experts

The demolition, taking place at 2:30 pm today (28 August), is likely to be a breathtaking spectacle with the mammoth structures being razed down to rubbles in less than just 15 seconds.

Those interested in the regular updates can also keep an eye out at the FirstPost Live blog.

Must Read: Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE Updates: Shockwaves comparable to one-third of a typical earthquake

Meanwhile, all routes leading to the Supertech Twin Towers will remain diverted on Sunday. Around 600 police officials, including traffic personnel have been deployed for law and order duty.

Police officials have issued an advisory and Google maps too have been updated for real-time traffic updates.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.