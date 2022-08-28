Noida Twin Towers Demolition: The 9+4=32 mathematics explained

The demolition of Twin Towers in Noida will generate nearly 80,000 tonnes of debris; a huge mushroom cloud of dust. About 25,000 tonnes of the debris will have to be scientifically disposed of in three months

New Delhi: Supertech Twin Towers in Noida is all set to be demolished at 2:30 pm on Sunday (28 August) after a directive from the Supreme Court.

The demolition of the Twin Towers in Noida sector 93A will put an end to the decade long battle between the builder group – Supertech and the residents around the twin towers.

The Supertech’s Twin Towers are being demolished because of serious violations of building codes.

Let’s quickly understand the 9+4=32 mathematics of the Noida Twin Towers demolition

It will take nine seconds to detonate all shock tubes that have been placed in close to 10,000 holes

Then four second will be needed to 32 floors of the Twin Towers to hit the ground.

Society’s at risk near Noida Twin Towers

Meanwhile, the residential buildings closest to Supertech’s illegal Twin Towers, especially Aster I, II of Supertech Emerald Court at highest risk. They are mere 9 meters away from the blast site. Also, as per audits, they are the weakest, standing on columns made from substandard concrete.

An estimated 41,720 tonnes will hit the ground under the Apex tower when the Twin Towers come hurtling down, while Ceyane approximately weighs 18,150 tonnes.

When Supertech’s Twin Towers come cascading down in mere 13 seconds from the instance that blasts, separated by milliseconds, turn loose its foundations. It will cause shockwaves comparable to one-third of a typical earthquake that measures one on the Richter scale.

The demolition of Twin Towers in Noida will generate nearly 80,000 tonnes of debris; a huge mushroom cloud of dust. About 25,000 tonnes of the debris will have to be scientifically disposed of in three months.

As per reports, 3,500 kilos of explosives will be placed in the towers – a process known as charging.

Each day, around 250 to 300 kilos of explosives were brought from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation authorised magazine in Haryana’s Palwal.

Notably, the explosives are a mix of dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives.

To bring down the Twin Towers, the waterfall implosion method will be used and the buildings will collapse inward. The blast of explosives will create a sharp burst of outward pressure and spread across the structure like a shockwave, shattering the concrete, resulting in the collapse of the building.

“The building will collapse like water,” an engineer said.

