Narendra Modi congratulates athletes for CWG success during Mann Ki Baat, wishes nation on Buddha Purnima

A day after returning from a two-day informal summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through the monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address on Sunday, touching upon topics ranging from the recent Commonwealth Games to the upcoming monsoon season.

The prime minister began the 43rd Mann Ki Baat radio programme by congratulating Indian athletes who participated in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast. Modi, while mentioning how every citizen is extremely proud of the record medal tally India achieved this year, also congratulated the coaches, parents, and friends of the athletes who ensured their performance was not affected by unnecessary external factors.

Mentioning the multiple infrastructural, social and other obstacles the athletes must have overcome to shine on the world stage, Modi also congratulated the dozens of women athletes who took part in the games and the ones who returned home with medals.

Athletes Manika Batra, Gururaj, and Mirabai Chanu also shared their personal experiences at Commonwealth Games during the radio programme.

Moving on from the success at Gold Coast, Modi noted the positive response to the "Fit India" campaign. The prime minister said he was happy with the popular support for the movement while appreciating film personalities such as Akshay Kumar for their contributions to the movement through videos on social media.

Modi also urged every citizen to start preparations for the fourth International Yoga Day on 21 June.

The prime minister then urged students across the country to join the government's "Swachh Bharat Summer Internship" programme. "Exams are over. Students are now wondering what they should do during the vacations. Internship programmes have become famous among the youth. Such a programme is an experience in itself. I would urge the youngsters to join the government's Swachh Bharat Summer Internship, being organised by three ministries — Sports, HRD (Human Resource Development) and Water," Modi said. He added that this programme can be "a good opportunity" for those who wish to make a difference in the society. "The best interns will be awarded. The UGC will award them two credit points," he said.

Moving on to the pressing issue of water conservation, the prime minister said the government will leave "no stone unturned" to work towards awareness on water conservation in the weeks leading up to the monsoon season. In the year 2017-18, close to Rs 35,000 crore was spent on water conservation, and around 150 lakh hectares of land benefited with the schemes, he said.

Modi then extended greetings on the occassion of Buddha Purnima. "Buddha Purnima is special for every Indian. Today's world needs Lord Buddha's human values the most," Modi said, adding that Dr BR Ambedkar was an ardent follower of Buddha and his teachings.

Modi also extended Ramadan greetings to the country, saying the holy month inculcates values of compassion. He said the essence of Ramadan — in which Muslims fast for an entire month until the sighting of the Eid moon — is that the hunger and thirst of the fasting person should make them sensitive towards the hunger and thirst of the others. The prime minister also quoted from the teachings of Prophet Mohammad as the month of Ramadan is scheduled to begin in mid-May.

In his concluding remarks, Modi said that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the historic Pokhran tests. "We salute the efforts of our scientists and recall the leadership of (former prime minister) Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) ji," Modi said.

With inputs from IANS