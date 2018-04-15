You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Commonwealth Games 2018: List of all Indian medal winners at Gold Coast

Sports FP Sports Apr 15, 2018 22:32:34 IST

The star badminton trio of Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth were the centre of attraction as the paddlers continued to snatch medals as the Indian contingent ended its campaign at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) on a high on Sunday.

Indian athletes grabbed 66 medals at Gold Coast Games 2018. AFP

Indian athletes grabbed 66 medals at Gold Coast Games 2018. AFP

India bagged a total of seven medals on the final day. India finished the Games with 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals. This year's total of 66 medals is the third highest haul for India in the history of the CWG.

In the medal table, India is only behind Australia (198 medals) and England (166 medals).

India's best performance till date came at home during the 2010 Delhi Games, which produced a tally of 101 medals — 38 gold, 27 silver and 36 bronze.

The second highest medals tally of 69 came at 2002 in Manchester: 30 gold along with 22 silver and 17 bronze.

Saina and Sindhu were involved in an intense, high tempo women's singles final. Saina, 28, displayed superb form to clinch a 21-18, 23-21 victory for the second CWG singles title of her career. Her maiden CWG singles gold came at the 2010 Games in New Delhi.

For Sindhu, this was the second CWG singles medal of her career, the first being bronze at Glasgow 2014.

Srikanth was involved in an equally entertaining men's singles final against Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei. Although Srikanth dominated the opening game, Lee showed his true class later to register a 19-21, 21-14, 21-14 victory for the fifth CWG title of a glittering career.

The last two games were totally one-sided as the veteran Malaysian star handed out a masterclass in placement and deception. Srikanth was virtually reduced to a spectator as Lee piled on the points.

The men's doubles team of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also settled for the silver medal after going down 13-21, 16-21 to England's Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge.

In squash, defending champions Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa settled for the silver medal in women's doubles after losing 9-11, 8-11 to New Zealand's Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy.

This was Joshna's first and Dipika's second medal at Gold Coast after taking silver in the mixed doubles with Saurav Ghosal. "Might have fallen short on both my finals but what a magical week it's been for me. Thank you to both my partners for holding me together through these 2 weeks. #cwg2018," Dipika wrote on Twitter.

Veteran table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal bagged the men's singles bronze medal beating England's Samuel Walker 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10. It was the veteran's third medal, after the men's team gold and the silver in the men's doubles.

Meanwhile, Manika Batra grabbed her fourth medal at this year's CWG. She bagged bronze in the mixed doubles table tennis competition in the company of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

Manika and Sathiyan defeated veteran compatriots Sharath and Mouma Das 11-6, 11-2, 11-4 in the play-off for the third position at the Oxenford Studios. India pocketed a total of eight medals in table tennis.

Below is the list of all 66 medals that Indian athletes clinched at Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast.

 

Athletics
Players Event Medal
Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw GOLD
Seema Punia Women's Discus Throw GOLD
Navjeet Dhillon Women's Discus Throw BRONZE
Badminton
Players Event Medal
Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy, Ruthvika, Ashwini, Sikki, Satwik, Pranaav, Chirag Mixed Team GOLD
Saina Nehwal Women's Singles GOLD
PV Sindhu Women's Singles SILVER
Kidambi Srikanth Men's singles SILVER
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty Men's doubles SILVER
Ashwini Ponnappa / Sikki Reddy Women's doubles BRONZE
Boxing
Players Event Medal
Mary Kom Women's 46-48 kg GOLD
Vikas Krishan Men's 75 kg GOLD
Gaurav Solanki Men's 52 kg GOLD
Satish Kumar Men's 91 kg SILVER
Amit Phangal Men's 46-49 kg SILVER
Manish Kaushik Men's 60 kg SILVER
Naman Tanwar Men's 81 kg BRONZE
Manoj Kumar Men's 69 kg BRONZE
Hussamuddin Muhammad Men's 91 kg BRONZE
Para Powerlifting
Players Event Medal
Sachin Chaudhary Men's Heavyweight BRONZE
Shooting
Players Event Medal
Anish Bhanwala Men's 25m rapid fire pistol GOLD
Manu Bhaker Women's 10m air pistol GOLD
Shreyasi Singh Women's double trap GOLD
Jitu Rai Men's 10m air pistol GOLD
Sanjeev Rajput Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions GOLD
Tejaswini Sawant Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions GOLD
Heena Sidhu Women's 25m pistol GOLD
Mehuli Ghosh Women's 10m air rifle SILVER
Heena Sidhu Women's 10m air pistol SILVER
Anjum Moudgil Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SILVER
Tejaswini Sawant Women's 50m Rifle prone SILVER
Om Mitharval Men's 10m air pistol/Men's 50m air pistol BRONZE/ BRONZE
Ravi Kumar Men's 50m pistol BRONZE
Ankur Mittal Men's trap shooting BRONZE
Apurvi Chandela Women's 10m air rifle BRONZE
Squash
Players Event Medal
Dipika Pallikal / Saurav Ghosal Mixed doubles SILVER
Dipika Pallikal / Joshna Chinappa Women's doubles SILVER
Table Tennis
Players Event Medal
Manika, Mouma, Madhurika, Pooja, Sutirta Women's team GOLD
Sathiyan, Sharath, Harmeet, Sanil, Amalraj Men's team GOLD
Manika Batra Women's singles GOLD
Achanta Sharath Kamal /
Sathiyan G		 Men's doubles SILVER
Manika Batra / Mouma Das Women's doubles SILVER
Harmeet Desai / Sanil Shetty Men's doubles BRONZE
Achanta Sharath Kamal Men's singles BRONZE
Manika Batra / Sathiyan G Mixed doubles BRONZE
Weightlifting
Players Event Medal
Mirabai Chanu Women's 48 kg GOLD
Sanjita Chanu Women's 53 kg GOLD
Satish Kumar Sivalingam Men's 77 kg GOLD
Venkat Ragul Ragala Men's 85 kg GOLD
Punam Yadav Women's 69 kg GOLD
Pardeep Singh Men's 105 kg SILVER
Gururaja P Men's 56 kg SILVER
Deepak Lather Men's 69 kg BRONZE
Vikas Thakur Men's 94 kg BRONZE
Wrestling
Players Event Medal
Sushil Kumar Men's 74 kg GOLD
Rahul Aware Men's 57 kg GOLD
Bajrang Punia Men's 65 kg GOLD
Sumit Men's 125 kg GOLD
Vinesh Phogat Women's 50 kg GOLD
Mausam Khatri Men's 97 kg SILVER
Babita Phogat Women's 53 kg SILVER
Pooja Dhanda Women's 57 kg SILVER
Somveer Men's 86 kg BRONZE
Sakshi Malik Women's 62 kg BRONZE
Divya Kakran Women's 68 kg BRONZE
Kiran Women's 76 kg BRONZE

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2018 22:32 PM

Also See






Mahavir Singh Phogat interview: Father of famous Phogat sisters on his akhada and training the next crop of wrestlers



Top Stories




Cricket Scores