Narendra Modi addresses nation in 43rd edition of Mann Ki Baat; catch broadcast on pmonradio.nic.in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation as part of the 43rd edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. The prime minister, who launched the programme in 2014, is expected to address several key issues.

The programme will be aired live on various television news channels as well as Doordarshan, and on All India Radio. One can also listen to the programme online by logging on to the website, pmonradio.nic.in as well as the YouTube channel of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The BJP government at the Centre had drawn flak from the Opposition as well as civil society groups both in India and abroad, with the involvement of BJP leaders in Kathua and Unnao rape cases. Earlier, Modi has maintained that the culprits in the Kathua and Unnao rape cases won't be spared.

“I want to assure the nation that no criminal will be spared. Justice will be done. Our daughters will get justice,” he said at an event to inaugurate the BR Ambedkar memorial in New Delhi.

Over 600 academicians and scholars from India and abroad have written an open letter to the prime minister expressing their “deep anger and anguish” over the events in Kathua and Unnao, News18 said.

On Saturday, following his return from a two-day visit to China, Modi had tweeted about the radio programme.

The programme will be first aired in Hindi, then followed by broadcasts in regional languages.

In his previous address, Modi had urged the people to be more conscious about preventive healthcare because prevention was not only beneficial for a person but also for his or her family and society.

Modi had also said the government has set a target to free India from tuberculosis by 2025 and that the government and insurance companies will jointly provide Rs 5 lakh insurance cover to about 10 crore families per year.

"Preventive healthcare is the least costly and the easiest one as well. As much as we are conscious about preventive healthcare, it will be beneficial for the person, his family and society," Modi had said, adding, "A healthy India is as vital as clean India".

With inputs from IANS