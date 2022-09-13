Lucknow girl threatened with gang-rape by batchmates, consumes poison

Her roommate intercepted her in the college canteen with five others including two girls and three boys. She allegedly humiliated the victim in front of other students and also threatened her of life and gang rape, post which she slipped into depression

Lucknow: A B. Com Final year student of a private University consumed poison last week allegedly after being bullied by her batch mates including three girls who also threatened her of life and gang rape, police officials said on Tuesday.

The victim, a native of Mau was living in the college hostel facility situated inside the college campus in Chinhat area. She consumed poison on September 9, however the incident came to light on Monday after she uploaded her video from the hospital bed explaining her ordeal. The video was widely shared and in no time it went viral.

Subsequently, a complaint in this regard was filed by the victim’s brother following which an FIR was lodged against six of her batchmates under charges of rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult and criminal intimidation, Prachi Singh, DCP East Zone told media.

As per the complaint, the girl was allegedly roughed up by one of her roommate, a B.Tech final year student on September 5 over some dispute related to a phone call. She also broke her phone during the assault, said the complaint.

Following the incident, the victim gave a written complaint to the chief warden of the hostel who them allotted her a separate room in the hostel.

Three days later, her roommate intercepted her in the college canteen with five others including two girls and three boys. She allegedly humiliated the victim in front of other students and also threatened her of life and gang rape.

The complaint alleges that she slipped into depression after the college canteen incident and consumed a poisonous substance, the next day.

She was rushed to a nearby private hospital on Ayodhya Road by the hostel warden who also informed her family. Her

brother arrived in the city on September 10.

The girl has been discharged after treatment from the hospital, reported

