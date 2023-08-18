Lucknow man shoots live-in partner in 'heart and mind' for hiding divorce, child from previous marriage

In Lucknow, a man, involved in a romantic relationship with a woman he met on Facebook, took the life of his live-in partner after she concealed information of her divorce and a kid from a previous marriage.

The couple had cohabited for a span of nine months within a flat in Gomti Nagar area.

The incident occurred around 10 pm when the parents of the young woman, residing in the Cantt region, arrived at the flat.

Inside, they encountered the grisly sight of their daughter’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood. Swiftly, the police were notified, who promptly arrived at the location with the assistance of surveillance technology. The alleged perpetrator was apprehended near the flat.

When questioned by the authorities about the motive behind the killing, the man responded, “She concealed her divorce and the existence of a daughter. It was this deception that compelled me to shoot her in the heart and her mind.”

The entire incident transpired within the Paradise Crystal Apartment, situated in Sushant Golf City. The two individuals, named Riya and Rishabh, shared flat number 203 while being in a live-in relationship.

As divulged by ADCP South Shashank Singh, Rishabh Singh hailed from Pratapgarh, while Riya had previously undergone a divorce and had a daughter named Princy, residing with her maternal family in Cantt.

Riya and Rishabh had been cohabiting since November 2022, with Rishabh initially unaware of Riya’s past marital status.

However, he recently discovered her history, sparking a dispute between them. Additionally, Rishabh began suspecting Riya of being involved with another individual.

According to police findings, on the afternoon of the incident, a heated argument ensued between the two regarding Riya’s alleged affair.

The disagreement escalated into a physical altercation, culminating in Rishabh fatally shooting Riya. After the act, he locked the flat and wandered around the apartment premises. Worried relatives attempted to contact Riya but received no response, prompting them to visit the flat.

Upon entering the flat, they discovered Riya’s lifeless body, leading to the immediate involvement of the police. Rishabh had vanished from the scene, making him a prime suspect. The police apprehended him shortly thereafter.

During interrogation, Rishabh confessed that he had been unemployed since completing his M.Sc. Riya, on the other hand, worked as a makeup artist at a beauty parlour.

Their initial connection occurred through social media, eventually leading to their live-in arrangement.

Rishabh was kept in the dark about Riya’s past, and she had withheld crucial information from him, as per cops.

Rishabh’s revelation revealed that he only recently learned about Riya’s divorce and the existence of her daughter.

Taking responsibility for the crime, Rishabh admitted, “I cannot comprehend the thoughts that drove me to commit this act. I was aware that the authorities would locate me. Hence, I remained on the premises, securing the flat and staying in its vicinity, even leaving my mobile phone on.”

Neighbours residing near Riya’s flat reported no auditory awareness of the gunshots. The household’s television was playing at a high volume, concealing the tragic events unfolding within. It is suspected that Rishabh raised the TV’s volume to muffle the sounds of the altercation and gunshots.

The police arrived at the scene, sending the deceased’s body for postmortem examination. A forensic team collaborated with the police to gather evidence from the flat.

Initial investigations point towards the use of a .315 bore pistol in the crime. Authorities are working to gather information from the accused regarding the firearm’s acquisition and usage during the incident.