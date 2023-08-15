Irshad to Ishwar: Lucknow man allegedly changed name, married Hindu woman, forced her to convert to Islam

A story that started with a person changing their name from Irshad to Ishwar and becoming friends with a Hindu girl has taken a troubling turn.

They promised to stick together forever, but things got complicated when the person hid their true religion and started treating the girl badly.

At first, Irshad, pretended to be Hindu and got close to a Hindu girl. He married her in a Hindu way and later forced her to change her religion and marry him again, which caused a lot of fights.

The girl’s father found out about this and lodged a complaint in Naka police station in lucknow. Now, the police are searching for both her and Irshad.

As per the complaint Irshad, an original resident of Sai Kheda in Barabanki, lived near their home in 2019 and used the name Ishwar back then. He also wore a sacred Hindu thread on his hand.

He tricked the girl into a relationship and ran away with her six months ago. Despite searching a lot, they couldn’t find her. It was only when the girl’s younger sister found out that Ishwar was actually Irshad Ali.

On April 24, Irshad forced the girl’s to change her religion in front of a Maulana and his parents. At first, she reportedly resisted but they beat her, said father in his complaint.

The girl’s father claimed to have told the police about this on July 12. But the police officer tore up the complaint. He then told higher-ranking police officers, and subsequently an FIR was lodged.

The case is being handled by Inspector Naka Tej Bahadur Singh. They are searching for Irshad alias Ishwar and the girl.

Singh told media that the claims made by the girl’s family are being looked into. The story about the complaint being torn is being checked as well. Once they find the girl, they will ask her to tell her side of the story.