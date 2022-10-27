Caught on Camera: 4 men beat up constable; break his phone; watch video

Lucknow: Video of a police constable getting beaten up by four youth in Para area is getting viral across social media platforms.

As per cops, the incident occurred on Sunday night and an FIR had filed on the basis of complaint by the constable Shrikant, the same day.

However, the incident came to the public purview after someone uploaded the video of the incident on social media.

In the 23-second video, three men can be seen beating up Shrikant and hurling abuses at him. One of them was also seen tossing Shrikant’s mobile phone on the road, twice.

Meanwhile, another person from across the road came to the scene and tried to intervene. Shrikant however, left from there probably after realising he cannot fight the three men on his own. Later one of them was heard saying, “galat maar raha hai,” (He should not have hit me).

A passerby recorded the whole incident and posted the video three days later on Wednesday after which it came to the public view.

4 men on one motorcycle

As per Shrikant’s complaint, he was patrolling in the area when he saw the suspects (all four of them) riding on one motorcycle, to which he objected and asked them to pull over.

This did not go down with the suspects well, and they allegedly first misbehaved with the constable and later started manhandling him. So much so that Shrikant had to run away from the spot to save himself.

ACP Kakori area, Anidhya Vikram Singh told media that an FIR was lodged the same night against the four unknown persons under relevant IPC sections of voluntarily causing hurt and obstructing a government official in the discharge of duty.

He further added that one of the accused was identified as Anil, resident of Salempur Patora and search for the rest of the suspects is one, “they will be in custody soon,” he said.

(with inputs from agency)

