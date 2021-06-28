JEE Advanced 2021: Check list of documents for exam registration at jeeadv.ac.in

While aspirants are waiting to appear for the exam, a new date for the JEE Advanced 2021 is expected to be announced soon

The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 is expected to start soon as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur recently released the information brochure.

Along with the information brochure, a list of documents required to apply for this year's JEE Advanced has also been uploaded on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The exam was slated to take place on 3 July, however, got deferred due to the coronavirus crisis across the country.

While aspirants are waiting to appear for the exam, a new date for the JEE Advanced 2021 is expected to be announced soon. Meanwhile, check the complete list of documents required while registering for the exam below:

For Indian students:

- Class 10 mark sheet/ pass

- If the date of birth isn't mentioned in the Class 10 certificate, then the birth certificate will be required

- Class 12 or equivalent mark sheet

- Aadhar card

- Passport size photo

- Category certificate for GEN-EWS, SC/ST, OBC-NCL (if applicable)

- Gazette notification showing the change of name (for candidates whose names are not the same as in class 10 / birth certificate)

- Scanned copy of signature

- PwD certificate (if applicable)

- Scribe letter request (only for those who have planned to opt PwD as “Yes” and Scribe Request Letter as “Yes”)

- DS category certificate (if applicable)

For foreign students:

- Class 12 or equivalent mark sheet

- Class 10 mark sheet/ pass

- Birth certificate (if the date of birth isn't mentioned in Class 10 certificate)

- Citizenship certificate/ passport

- Gazette notification showing the change of name (if applicable)

- Passport size photograph

- OCI/PIO card (if applicable)

- Scanned copy of signature

- Photo Identity Proof

- Birth certificate for age proof

This year, the top 2.5 lakh candidates who have cleared the JEE Mains will be appearing for the JEE Advanced. Aspirants, after clearing the JEE Advanced 2021, will be eligible to take admission in the IIT's Bachelor's, Master's, and Dual Degree courses in Architecture, Engineering, and Sciences.