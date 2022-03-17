GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur to release result today, check how to download scorecard

GATE is a mandatory test that is required for seeking admission to Postgraduate Programs and other Government Scholarships or Assistantships

The result of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be declared today, 17 March by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. Candidates who appeared for the exam, will be able to check their results by visiting the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

IIT Kharagpur had released the draft answer keys on 21 February and objections from candidates were invited till 25 February. GATE 2022 was conducted on 5, 6, 12 and 13 February.

Students should note that the Institute will prepare the GATE 2022 result based on the final answer key. However, the scorecard for the candidate will be available for download from the application portal from 21 March.

Here are few steps to download GATE 2022 result:

Step 1: Go to gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the result link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to key in their login details correctly and click on submit

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the results will appear on the screen. Kindly, check and download from the website

Step 5: Keep a printout of the same for future use

The qualifying marks for GATE 2022 (general category) candidates in each subject is 25 out of 100. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check the subject-wise qualifying scores.

For the unversed, GATE is a mandatory test that is required for seeking admission to Postgraduate Programs and other Government Scholarships or Assistantships.

Apart from Postgraduate courses, the GATE score is used by few Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment test and also by various other universities for admissions in the country and abroad. The GATE scorecard is valid up to three years from the date of its release.

Last year, the online applications were invited in the months of September and October. For more details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website on a regular basis.

