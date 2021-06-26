JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur releases information brochure, list of documents for registration; check details here

Students who clear JEE Advanced will get admission in the IIT's Integrated Master's, Bachelor's, and Dual Degree programmes in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture

The information brochure and list of documents needed for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on Saturday, 26 June. Candidates, who will be appearing for the test, can visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in to check and download the information bulletin and documents’ list.

The registration process was scheduled to start from 7 June while the JEE Advanced 2021 was supposed to be held on 3 July in two sessions. But, it was postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus across the country.

A notice on the website states that due to COVID-19 , the date of the exam mentioned in the information brochure has been postponed.

“As a consequence, the dates for registration, admission, counselling, etc., contained in this document will be revised," the notice further reads.

The dates mentioned in Annexure – IV of the information brochure for activities regarding the JEE Advanced exam will be modified and the new dates will be notified on the website.

Here's the direct link to information brochure. This is the direct link to the list of documents for registration.

As per reports, the top 2.5 lakh candidates from the JEE Mains 2021 are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021. Students who clear JEE Advanced will get admission in the IIT's Integrated Master's, Bachelor's, and Dual Degree programmes in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture.

Aspirants, who applied for the exam in 2020 but couldn’t take it due to the COVID-19 crisis, can also appear this year for the JEE Advanced.