GATE 2022 scorecard released at gate.iitkgp.ac.in; check steps to download here

The scorecards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology –Kharagpur today, 22 March. GATE 2022 candidates can download their scorecards from the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The results of the exam were declared on 17 March. According to news reports, over seven lakh applicants had appeared for GATE 2022, out of which 1,26,813 have qualified for the entrance test. As per a report in News18, the pass percentage was 17.82 percent this year, marking no change from the previous year.

Candidates can download their GATE scorecards by entering their enrolment number and password at the IIT-Kharagpur portal. The list of toppers has also been released by IIT-Kharagpur. View the list here.

Steps to download the GATE 2022 scorecard:

― Visit the official GATE website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

― Click on the link to login to your GATE account

― Login to the GATE portal using your enrolment number and password

― The GATE 2022 scorecard will be visible on your screen

― Download the scorecard and save a copy of your GATE scores for future use

The direct link to log in is here.

The GATE 2022 scorecard will contain details such as the name of the student, their GATE scores, application number, and so on. Students need to cross-check all details on the scorecard with the GATE results they received on 17 March. GATE scores will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of result declaration, as per the exam's Information Brochure. No provision for hard copies of the GATE scorecard is available.

According to the Information Brochure, candidates can download their GATE 2022 scorecard for free from 22 March to 31 May this year. If students need to download their scorecards between 1 June and 31 December this year, they will have to pay Rs 500 for the same. The scorecards will not be available for download from 1 January next year.

GATE scores are used for recruitment to some Public Sector Units as well as admission to post-graduate courses offered by IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other institutes.