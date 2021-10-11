JEE Advanced 2021: Answer key challenge window to close today at 5.00 pm

A final answer key will be prepared based on the objections raised by candidates, following which the final result of the exam will be released

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 answer key challenge window will close at 5 pm today, 11 October. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, which took place on 3 October, can access the answer key by visiting the official website https://jeeadv.ac.in/ and challenge it, if necessary.

The answer key for the JEE Advanced 2021 was issued by IIT Kharagpur on 10 October.

Applicants should note that a final answer key of JEE Advanced 2021 will be prepared, based on the objections raised by candidates. Following that, the final result of the exam will be released. As per the latest update, the final answer key and result will be announced on 15 October.

Steps to download JEE Advanced 2021 answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://jeeadv.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘Download’ section, search and click on the answer key link

Step 3: If required, candidates will have to enter the login details

Step 4: Finally, the JEE Advanced 2021 answer key will appear on the screen. Check it out and save a copy

Direct link to raise objections: https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/

Additionally, IIT Kharagpur has informed that if a question in the examination is found to be incorrect, then all candidates will be awarded full marks for it.

The institute has also released the response sheets. With the help of the response sheet and answer key, candidates who are waiting for their results, can calculate their probable scores.

A day after the result declaration, the seat allocation process will begin.

Meanwhile, the registration process for the online Architecture Aptitude Test will begin on 15 October and its results will be announced on 22 October.