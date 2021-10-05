JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur to release response sheets today; check steps to download here
Students should note that the response sheets and question papers can be downloaded by using their registration number. Meanwhile, IIT Kharagpur will release the provisional answer key on 10 October.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 response sheets today, 5 October at 5 pm. Once released, the registered candidates will be able to download their response sheets by visiting the official website at https://jeeadv.ac.in/.
Students should note that the response sheets and question papers can be downloaded by using their registration number. Meanwhile, IIT Kharagpur will release the provisional answer key on 10 October. Only after accessing the question papers, response sheet and answer key, students who appeared for the exam can estimate their scores ahead of the results.
For the unversed, the institute already released the question papers of IIT JEE Advanced 2021 yesterday, 4 October. To access question papers 1 and 2, candidates can go to the ‘Download’ section of the official website.
Check steps to download JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet:
Step 1: Go to the official JEE Advanced website - https://jeeadv.ac.in/
Step 2: Search and click on the designated JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet link that will be available on the home page
Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to submit their application number and password in the space provided
Step 4: After entering all details, click on the submit button. The JEE Advanced response sheet will appear on the screen
The JEE Advanced final answer key will be declared by the institute on 15 October only after considering the objections raised by candidates on the provisional answer key.
JEE Advanced 2021 exam was conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The exam was held in two shifts; the first shift began at 9:00 am and ended at 12:00 pm while the second shift timing was from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
The JEE is conducted for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) courses at Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and other institutes.
