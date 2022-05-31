Jammu and Kashmir: Seven civilians, including two from minority Hindu community, killed by terrorists in May this year

On Tuesday, terrorists shot dead 36-year-old Rajni Bala, a Kashmir Pandit female school teacher, in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

There has been an increase of targeted attacks by terrorists on minorities in Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, terrorists shot dead a Kashmiri pandit woman school teacher in Kulgam district.

Resident of Samba (Jammu division), 36-year-old Rajni Bala, received critical gunshot injuries and was shifted to a hospital where she succumbed. She was a teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam.

The murder of the teacher on Tuesday is the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir in May this year. Four civilians and three off-duty policemen have been shot dead by terrorists in this month.

Notably, Tuesday's killing in the second attack on Hindu minority over the past few days.

On 12 May, a 35-year-old government employee Rahul Bhat, working as a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at his office in central Kashmir's Budgam district

He was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town. His deaths had sparked massive protest in the valley.

On 25 May, a 35-year-old TV actor and social media influencer, Amreen Bhat, was shot dead by terrorists in the Budgam district. Her 10-year-old nephew was also injured in the attack which was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

On 24 May, a policeman was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. His 7-year-old daughter was injured in the attack who was clinging to her father when the terrorists fired at him.

The slain police personnel was identified as Constable Saifullah Qadri.

On 7 May, terrorists shot dead a policeman at Aiwa bridge in Srinagar, while another cop was shot dead in Pulwama district on 13 May.

Amid the rise in cases of targeted killings, police and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir have been on high alert.

