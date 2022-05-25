J&K: TV actor shot dead by terrorists, 10-year-old nephew injured in Budgam

The victim has been identified as Amreen Bhat who was also a TikTok artist. Police said that three LeT terrorists were behind the attack

A 35-year-old TV actor was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday.

Her 10-year-old nephew was injured in the attack.

The victim has been identified as Amreen Bhat who was also a TikTok artist.

"At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to the hospital in an injured condition where doctors declared her dead," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The police said that three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were behind the attack and that the area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the terrorists.

Three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were involved in this heinous terror incident. Area has been cordoned off and search started. Case registered and investigation on.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 25, 2022

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack saying that "there can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this."

Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat. pic.twitter.com/5I9SsymbD0 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 25, 2022

The incident comes just a day after terrorists shot dead a police constable in Srinagar. His 7-year-old daughter was injured in the attack.

