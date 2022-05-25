India

J&K: TV actor shot dead by terrorists, 10-year-old nephew injured in Budgam

The victim has been identified as Amreen Bhat who was also a TikTok artist. Police said that three LeT terrorists were behind the attack

FP Staff May 25, 2022 22:23:21 IST
The victim, identified as Amreen Bhat, was shot outside her home.

A 35-year-old TV actor was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday.

Her 10-year-old nephew was injured in the attack.

The victim has been identified as Amreen Bhat who was also a TikTok artist.

"At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to the hospital in an injured condition where doctors declared her dead," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The police said that three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were behind the attack and that the area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the terrorists.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack saying that "there can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this."

The incident comes just a day after terrorists shot dead a police constable in Srinagar. His 7-year-old daughter was injured in the attack.

With inputs from agencies

