Kashmiri Pandit woman school teacher shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district
The woman teacher was a resident of Samba (Jammu division). She received critical gunshot injuries and was shifted to a hospital where she succumbed
Terrorist on Tuesday shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit woman school teacher in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. She was rushed to a hospital minutes after terrorists shot her but she succumbed to her injuries.
Kashmir Police said that the woman, 36-year-old Rajni Bala, was a resident of Samba (Jammu division). She received critical gunshot injuries and was shifted to a hospital. The area was cordoned off.
"Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be soon identified and neutralised," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
The woman was a teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam.
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 31, 2022
There has been a rise in incidents of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir. The killing of the teacher is the second of a Kashmiri Pandit in the month of May.
On 12 May, Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.
Earlier on Tuesday, two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Rajpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora that began late on Monday evening. Kashmir police informed that incriminating materials including two AK 47 rifles were recovered from the encounter site.
The slain terrorists have been identified as Shahid Rather of Tral and Umar Yousuf of Shopian.
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said one of the terrorists - Shahid - was involved in killing of a woman Mst Shakeela of Aripal and a government employee/peon Javid Ahmed of Lurgam Tral.
Explained: Why Jammu and Kashmir is replacing Sheikh Abdullah's image on police medals
A towering political figure and the founder of the National Conference, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah was bestowned the moniker 'Sher-i-Kashmir’ for his many endeavours at improving the erstwhile state. He is the father of Farooq Abdullah and the grandfather of Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter, AK rifles recovered, says police; search underway
The Kashmir Zone Police said that the encounter started at Gundipora area of Pulwama district on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation to track terrorists in the area
Jammu and Kashmir: Three hybrid terrorists of Lashkar arrested from Baramulla
On 15 April unknown terrorists had fired upon Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, sarpanch of Goshbugh, at Chanderhama orchards in Wussan area of Palhallan, Pattan in Baramulla