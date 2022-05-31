The woman teacher was a resident of Samba (Jammu division). She received critical gunshot injuries and was shifted to a hospital where she succumbed

Terrorist on Tuesday shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit woman school teacher in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. She was rushed to a hospital minutes after terrorists shot her but she succumbed to her injuries.

Kashmir Police said that the woman, 36-year-old Rajni Bala, was a resident of Samba (Jammu division). She received critical gunshot injuries and was shifted to a hospital. The area was cordoned off.

"Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be soon identified and neutralised," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The woman was a teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam.

There has been a rise in incidents of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir. The killing of the teacher is the second of a Kashmiri Pandit in the month of May.

On 12 May, Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

Earlier on Tuesday, two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Rajpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora that began late on Monday evening. Kashmir police informed that incriminating materials including two AK 47 rifles were recovered from the encounter site.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Shahid Rather of Tral and Umar Yousuf of Shopian.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said one of the terrorists - Shahid - was involved in killing of a woman Mst Shakeela of Aripal and a government employee/peon Javid Ahmed of Lurgam Tral.

