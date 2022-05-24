Srinagar: Policeman shot dead by terrorists, 7-year-old daughter injured

The child was clinging to her father when terrorists fired at him. The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed the responsibility for the attack

A policeman was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Tuesday.

His 7-year-old daughter was injured in the attack.

The child was clinging to her father when the terrorists fired at him, News18 reported.

According to News18, The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The cop has been identified as Constable Saifullah Qadri.

The attack comes just a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police said they have arrested five ‘hybrid’ terrorists of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, three of whom were allegedly involved in the killing of a sarpanch in Baramulla district last month.

