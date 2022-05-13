J&K to form SIT to probe killing of Rahul Bhat; three terrorists involved in murder gunned down by security forces

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced a government job for Bhat's wife and said the administration will bear the educational expenses of his daughter

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit employee in Budgam district.

It also said a government job will be provided to the wife of the slain employee.

Rahul Bhat was shot at and critically injured by militants in his office at Chadoora in Budgam district on Thursday. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Srinagar.

"A decision has been taken to constitute special investigative team to probe all the aspects of the despicable terror attack. The SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

He also announced a government job for Bhat's wife and said the administration will bear the educational expenses of his daughter.

Sinha met Bhat's family on Friday. “Met the relatives of Rahul Bhat and assured justice to the family. In this hour of grief, the government stands firmly with Rahul's family,” the LG said on Twitter. He said terrorists and their supporters will have to pay a very heavy price for this brutal act.

In other developments in Rahul Bhat's tragic murder case, all three terrorists involved in the killing was gunned down on Friday, confirmed J&K DGP Dilbag Singh, according to an India Today report.

While two terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation by the security forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police at Brar (Aragam) area of Bandipora, one ultra was killed earlier, according to a Times Now report.

Bhat's killing has evoked protests from Kashmiri Pandits, who are working in the Valley under the Prime Minister's Employment Package for the migrants.

On Friday, police had to use tear smoke shells and resort to baton charge to disperse a group of protesting migrant employees at Sheikhpura in Budgam who were on their way to Srinagar International Airport to protest against the killing.

Meanwhile, district administration Srinagar has dismissed reports about mass resignation by Kashmiri Pandit employees.

"The social media reports of resignations by migrant employees are denied as no such letter of resignation(s) have been received by the administration. Service related issues are being addressed in time bound manner, in (a) week," it tweeted from its official handle.

With input from agencies

