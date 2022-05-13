India

'It’s tragic nothing has changed in 32 years': Twitter erupts over Kashmiri Pandit's killing in J&K's Budgam

People once again raised concerns on Twitter over the security of Hindus-Pandits staying in the Valley after 36-year-old Rahul Bhat became the third Kashmiri Pandit to be killed in the past six months

FP Staff May 13, 2022 10:57:53 IST
File image of Rahul Bhat. Twitter/ @MattLaemon

After a Kashmiri Pandit government employee in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district was shot dead by two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in a crowded government office on 12 May, many people have expressed their angst on social media. Many of them have raised issues and raised concerns on Twitter over security of the Hindus-Pandits staying in the valley.

Rahul Bhat (35), who was posted in the Tehsil office in Chadoora under a special employment package for Kashmiri Pandit migrants, was rushed to the premier SMHS Hospital in Srinagar but succumbed to his injuries soon after.

The two terrorists, belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit, entered the Tehsil office around 4.30 pm when it was full of employees and people, and shot at Bhat, a clerk.

Bhat was living in a migrant colony at Sheikhpura in Budgam district and had around eight years of service.

He is survived by wife, five-year-old daughter and parents. His father is a retired police officer.

A large number of people visited Bhat's parents in Durga Nagar on the outskirts of Jammu and expressed their condolences to them.

Reacting on the killing of Kashmiri Pandit in the valley, a Twitter user wrote, "Another day, another killing in #JammuAndKashmir; this time a #KashmiriPandit, Rahul Bhat killed in Budgam. The government must start walking the talk if it really wants to re-establish KPs in the valley. It must do something to make us believe we matter."

Another user wrote, "Another targeted killing of #Kashmiripandit, is highly condemned..He was a not on any combat and working to feed his family. Why was he killed? These perpetrators of terror are a worst scar on the teachings of Islam and on humanity!"


Another user wrote that the present administration cannot shirk away from the responsibility of Rahul Bhat's murder.


A Twitter user wrote that nothing had changed in 32 years and that genocide of Kashmiri Pandits still continue.


Another Twitter user called it a target killing of a Kashmiri Pandit

With inputs from agencies

