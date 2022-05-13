Jammu and Kashmir erupts in protests after Kashmiri Pandit is shot dead; cops baton-charge, tear gas protesters
Members of the Kashmiri Pandit community blocked roads and raised slogans against the administration, saying it has failed them after 35-year-old Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam
A day after a Kashmiri Pandi government employee was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam, violence broke out in Srinagar when protesters took to the streets. The police baton-charged and fired tear gas on the protesters, who were marching towards Srinagar airport. AFP
The protesters first assembled at the Sheikhpora area of Budgam district, in central Kashmir, and then tried to proceed towards the airport but were stopped by a posse of police personnel. The community has been protesting since Thursday night against the "failure" of the government to protect their lives. Rahul Bhat (35), a Kashmiri Pandit employee, was shot dead by terrorists at a crowded government office in the Chadoora area of Budgam on Thursday. AFP
Some demonstrators blocked the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Vessu village and were heard chanting 'we want justice' slogans. Elsewhere, protesters gathered outside the Lieutenant Governor's house, saying -- 'either provide us safety [gun and its licence] or transfer us to Jammu'. AFP
Members of the Kashmiri Pandit community also raised slogans against the central government saying it has failed them. AFP
Soon after Rahul Bhat was shot dead, community members gathered and blocked the road in Srinagar, demanding justice. Bhat is the third Kashmiri Pandit to be killed in the past six months. AP
National Conference vice-president Omar Abddullah said it was shameful that legitimate and justified protests are met with a heavy-handed response. AP
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti alleged she was put under house arrest before her visit to Budgam, where, she said, she wanted to go to express solidarity with the protesting Kashmiri Pandits. AP
Wails and shrieks filled the house as mourners including neighbours and relatives rushed to comfort the family after hearing about the killing of Bhat. PTI