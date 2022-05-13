Jammu and Kashmir erupts in protests after Kashmiri Pandit is shot dead; cops baton-charge, tear gas protesters

2/8

The protesters first assembled at the Sheikhpora area of Budgam district, in central Kashmir, and then tried to proceed towards the airport but were stopped by a posse of police personnel. The community has been protesting since Thursday night against the "failure" of the government to protect their lives. Rahul Bhat (35), a Kashmiri Pandit employee, was shot dead by terrorists at a crowded government office in the Chadoora area of Budgam on Thursday. AFP