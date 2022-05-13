J&K: Over 350 Kashmiri Pandit PM package employees resign after Rahul Bhat gunned down in office

The killing of the 35-year-old Rahul Bhat has attracted strong condemnation from political parties and employees' association

Mass resignation by more than 350 Kashmiri Pandit Prime Minister Package Employees in Kashmir has been sent to Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha today.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists had entered a crowded government office and shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit employee in Budgam district in central Kashmir on Thursday, in a targeted killing that drew strong condemnation from political parties and employees' association.

Later, Kashmir Tigers claimed responsibility for the killing.

Rahul Bhat (35), who was posted in the Tehsil office in Chadoora under a special employment package for Kashmiri Pandit migrants, was rushed to the premier SMHS Hospital in Srinagar but succumbed to his injuries soon after.

The two terrorists, belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit, entered the Tehsil office around 4.30 pm when it was full of employees and people, and shot at Bhat.

Bhat lived in a migrant colony at Sheikhpura in Budgam district and had worked for around eight years. He is survived by wife, five-year-old daughter and parents. His father is a retired police officer.

