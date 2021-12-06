Indore street vendor sells ‘mirchi ice cream roll’; social media users left disgusted

In the 55-second video clip, the street vendor can be seen cutting green chilies and putting Nutella on it

Social media users have often been appalled by many recipes that have gone viral recently. A video named ‘Jhannat Mirchi Ice Cream Roll’ has joined the list, with the viral video making many users disgusted.

In the 55-second video clip, the street vendor can be seen cutting green chilies and adding Nutella on it. After that the vendor pours milk cream and mixes it well. Later, the mixture is made into rolls and put into the freezer. The vendor then garnishes the ice cream with pieces of green chilies. The vendor then offers the ice cream to a customer who complains that too many chilies have been added to the recipe.

Watch the viral video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwz6NZHtWC4&t=39s

The bizarre ice cream clip was shared by a food vlogger from Indore, who goes by the name Rishab Singh. The weird ice cream has gathered over seven lakh views, leaving internet users annoyed. Interestingly, over 38,000 people also liked the video.

The majority of internet users found the ‘ice cream experiment’ disgusting, while the recipe gave some users an opportunity to showcase their witty side. A user wrote, “We seriously need Food Abuse Control Bureau of India(FACBI).” Another said that his respect for Marvel Cinematic Universe villain Thanos increased day by day since his move to vanish half the planet's population led to such strange food combinations no longer being made.

This is not the only news of a strange food combination that has gone viral on social media. In August this, a video clip featuring a fusion of gulab jamuns with Old Monk went viral on social media, garnering over 5.1 million views. The clip shows a person injecting the sweets with Old Monk.

In September, the image featuring a tall glass filled with milk, topped with Maggi left social media users aghast. The photographs of the Maggi milkshake went viral on social media and led to a lot of criticism of the dish.

In November, a video of ‘Oreo Pakoda’ went viral on social media. The video was shared by food vlogger named Amar Sirohi from Ahmedabad. In the video clip, a food vendor can be seen mixing a batter to make pakodas. He emptied the entire packet of Oreos into the batter. The biscuits were then fried and served hot with sauce and green chilies.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.