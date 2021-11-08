The stall named ‘Rokadiya Bhajiya’ in Ahmedabad serves this dish as ‘Oreo biscuit Pakoda’

Most of us are fond of Oreo, the creamy biscuits that give us a mix of chocolate and vanilla together. Almost everyone enjoys having Oreo with milk, evening tea, or just with a late-night cup of coffee. From Oreo cakes to Oreo milkshakes, there have been many renditions of this food item too.

However, a recent Oreo dish has not gone down well with social media users. The video of Oreo Ke Pakode, shared by a YouTube food channel, has been doing the rounds on social media now.

The video was shared on 4 November on the YouTube channel 'Foodie Incarnate' by a food vlogger named Amar Sirohi. The video was captioned, “Ahmedabad’s Famous Oreo ke Pakode. Weird Street food and Unique street food”.

Watch the clip here - https://youtu.be/YPDfGs7SsFI

In the three-and-a-half-minute clip, one can see a food stall owner mixing a batter to make Oreo pakodas. He then opens an entire packet of Oreo and empties it into the batter. The biscuits are fried with batter and served hot with green chilies and sauce.

Sirohi was quite shocked himself when he found out that Oreo pakodas were being served at a place in Ahmedabad. His video has gained more than 89,000 views since it has been uploaded to the channel.

However, giving his review on the dish, Sirohi mentioned in his vlog that Oreo pakoda was famous among the Ahmedabad public and it is a favorite amongst children.

Sirohi goes on to tear open a piece of pakoda and let his audience have a look at the insides of the fritter.

The stall named ‘Rokadiya Bhajiya’ in Ahmedabad serves this dish as ‘Oreo biscuit Pakoda’.

This bizarre food invention has irked several internet users, triggering an avalanche of reactions. Jokes around Oreo pakoda have also begun. Some said that humanity was evolving backward while others mentioned that it’s only a matter of a few years when we will have Oreo ki sabzi with kulcha.