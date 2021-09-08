The 15-second clip shows someone injecting freshly made gulab jamuns with Old Monk.

Gulab jamuns are the favourite dessert of many people. Several people in India think that the best way to end their food is with a piece of this sweet delicacy. The dish is one of the most recognisable Indian dishes across the world. The appeal of this sweet dish has never wavered either at home or abroad.

The mouth-watering dessert has been given an alcoholic twist by social media.

A now-viral clip on social media combines gulab jamuns with Old Monk. The 15-second clip shows someone injecting freshly made gulab jamuns with Old Monk. The video, which was posted on 1 August, has received over 5.1 million views and over 2,300 comments to date.

Social media users were incredulous over the experiment. Several approved the combination and expressed their desire to try it out. Many also began dreaming up new names for this dish.

This is not the only incident of food items going viral on social media. Recently, pictures of samosas with letters and numbers on them broke the Internet. The concept of serial numbers on the savoury delicacy left social media users in splits.

The samosas, which were made by the brand Samosa Party, gained fame when a user posted images of the samosas with alphabets and numbers on them, asking tech to remain away from his food. Others caught on to the mystery, with many speculating if the future would feature chutneys with bar codes soon.

The brand later came out and clarified the purpose behind the code on each samosa. According to the co-founder Amit Nanwani, the serial numbers assist the brand backtrack the orders in case of any issues. It also helps the consumers figure out the different fillings in the samosas without breaking their tip to check.

The incident ended on a hilarious note, with the user who posted the picture of the samosas asking people to order directly from the brand, instead of messaging him.