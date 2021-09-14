The image, shared on Twitter and other social media websites, features two tall glasses filled with milk, generously topped with Maggi.

Maggi forms an integral part of our lives. Most people have fond memories associated with the ready to eat dish, either as a midnight snack or as one of the first dishes they cooked.

The recipe of the instant noodles invites endless improvisation, with many people creating their own twist on the dish. However, the latest fusion dish, mixing Maggi with milkshake, has left social media users aghast.

The image, shared on Twitter and other social media websites, features two tall glasses filled with milk, generously topped with Maggi. The Maggi on top has mixed in with the milk, with the carrots and peas in the noodles still visible on top. The image went viral on Twitter, with over 2,000 likes and several comments.

Some idiot share this with me... Maggie Milk-shake.... Jinda pakadna hai in banane waalo ko... pic.twitter.com/m0BV8m7zyI — Mayur Sejpal | मयूर सेजपाल (@mayursejpal) September 11, 2021

The picture has caused a huge debate on social media, with several users saying that experimenting with the beloved dish had gone too far. Many called the dish bizarre and were disgusted by it.

Many users were left gaping on viewing picture, horrified that Maggi could be used as a topping for milkshakes. Several people also commented that including the famous noodles in every recipe was getting out of hand.

Experimenting with food has led to strange combinations. Recently, another dish that went viral paired biryani with chocolate sauce. A Pakistani YouTube channel uploaded a video of the horrifying combination in June this year. The video also went viral, receiving over 1,03,000 views. Many users were left shocked at the weird combination.

Another food combination that made headlines recently combined the sweet dessert gulab jamuns with Old Monk. A video clip, which shows someone injecting Old Monk into freshly made gulab jamuns captured the imagination of the Internet, with over 5.1 million views till date.

The combination received a positive response from social media, with many users saying that they wanted to try this particular combination.