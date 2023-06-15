Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Cyclone Biparjoy about 180 km away from Jakhau port

11:10 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

As Cyclone Biparjoy approaches Gujarat, a look at the deadliest cyclones that have hit India

According to India's weather service, Cyclone Biparjoy, which has been downgraded from "extremely severe" to "very severe," is scheduled to make landfall on Thursday between the Gujarati city of Mandvi and the Pakistani city of Karachi.

Biparjoy, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 km/h (78-84 mph) gusting to 150 kph, may cause storm surges of two to three metres in height, the destruction of thatched houses, damage to pucca houses and roads, flooding, extensive damage to standing crops, plantations, and orchards, as well as disruption of railways, powerlines, and signalling systems in Gujarat's northern and western coastal districts.

