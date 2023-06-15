Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Cyclone Biparjoy about 180 km away from Jakhau port

Representational image. PTI
Following the approach of Cyclone Biparjoy to Gujarat’s coastal districts, the Border Security Force (BSF) has taken necessary preparations to meet any problems posed by the upcoming storm.
Ravi Gandhi, the Inspector General of BSF Gujarat, toured the coastal areas of Bhuj and assessed the readiness to cope with any crisis.
Speaking to ANI, BSF IG Ravi Gandhi said, “BSF forces are deployed at the international border. As per the IMD assessment, the concerned area is from Mandvi to Karachi. Our forces are alert with full preparation. We are helping people who are approaching us with any concerns. We are also in contact with other security forces like NDRF”.
According to the BSF, roughly 50 inhabitants from Gunao hamlet, near the Jakhau shore, have been relocated to the BSF’s Gunao outpost.
Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam Sharma, Director of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), stated that red, orange, and yellow advisories have been issued in numerous districts of Rajasthan due to severe rainfall.
