Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Cyclone Biparjoy about 180 km away from Jakhau port

LIVE News Updates: IMD said that Cyclone Biparjoy is now 180 km distant from Jakhau port and is travelling north-northeastward towards the coasts of Saurashtra and Kutch

FP Staff June 15, 2023 07:36:37 IST
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Cyclone Biparjoy about 180 km away from Jakhau port

Representational image. PTI

Highlights

11:52 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

Gujarat: Heavy rain lashes parts of Aravalli district under the influence of Cyclone Biporjoy
11:12 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

Cyclone Biparjoy about 180 km away from Jakhau port

IMD said that Cyclone Biparjoy is now 180 km distant from Jakhau port and is travelling north-northeastward towards the coasts of Saurashtra and Kutch.
11:10 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

As Cyclone Biparjoy approaches Gujarat, a look at the deadliest cyclones that have hit India

According to India's weather service, Cyclone Biparjoy, which has been downgraded from "extremely severe" to "very severe," is scheduled to make landfall on Thursday between the Gujarati city of Mandvi and the Pakistani city of Karachi.

Biparjoy, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 km/h (78-84 mph) gusting to 150 kph, may cause storm surges of two to three metres in height, the destruction of thatched houses, damage to pucca houses and roads, flooding, extensive damage to standing crops, plantations, and orchards, as well as disruption of railways, powerlines, and signalling systems in Gujarat's northern and western coastal districts.

11:08 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

Gujarat: Visuals from Kachchh as Cyclone Biparjoy draws closer
11:04 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

Pakistan's Sindh province 'prepared for the worst'

As cyclonic storm Biparjoy approaches Pakistan and India on Thursday, officials in Sindh province are bracing for the worst, with tens of thousands of people being relocated to safer places. According to the latest Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) bulletin issued on Wednesday night, Biparjoy has moved north-eastwards during the last six hours, according to Dawn news.
10:39 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

Lifeguards deployed at Mumbai's Juhu beach

Lifeguards have been stationed at Mumbai's Juhu beach as tidal waves batter the shore. The entrance to the beach has been prohibited due to Cyclone Biparjoy.
10:33 (ist)

Sports LIVE Updates

Ishan Kishan refuses to play Duleep Trophy

India player Ishan Kishan has refused to take part in the upcoming Duleep Trophy. The wicketkeeper has informed his decision to the Zonal selection committee, as per the news agency PTI.

Kishan is seen as India's potential wicketkeeper in the Test side on their tour to West Indies next month but the latest decision has put his Test future in doubt.
10:28 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

High tide expected in Mumbai at 10:29 am today

The coastal stretch of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, is predicted to experience high tide on Thursday at 10:29 a.m. Rough seas were witnessed near the Gateway of India just hours before Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a high tide would occur in Mumbai today at 10:29 a.m.

10:25 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

Cyclone Biparjoy packs strong winds as it nears Pakistan and India

According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre, the cyclone, whose name means "disaster" in Bengali, was the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday but weakened to a strong tropical storm with sustained winds of 69 mph and gusts up to 86 mph in Pakistan and India on Thursday morning. It was previously travelling with hurricane-force winds.
10:06 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

Intense high tide waves hit Mumbai's Marine Lines

As Cyclone Biparjoy is scheduled to make landfall in Gujarat, intense high tide waves hit Mumbai's Marine Lines. The high tide in Mumbai is anticipated around 10:29 am.
09:43 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

Four Indian Navy ships with HADR bricks embarked are on standby at short notice

"Five relief teams each at Porbandar and Okha, and 15 relief teams at Valsura are on standby," according to the Indian Navy.

Helos are being prepared for embarkation to Gujarat at INS Hansa in Goa and INS Shikra near Mumbai. P8i and Dornier aircraft ex-Hansa Goa are on standby for aerial reconnaissance and relief supplies and manpower transfer, according to the Indian Navy.
09:33 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

Cyclone to make landfall between 4-5 pm today in Gujarat

The hurricane is scheduled to make landfall between 4-5 pm today, according to Amit Arora, Collector Kachchh, Gujarat. 46,000 people have been evacuated and are being housed in shelters. According to Amit Arora, 6 NDRF, 3 RPF teams, 2 SDRF teams, and 8 Army columns are on alert.

"More than 20,000 animals have been taken to safer places. Adequate amount of food ration available at all shelter homes. 50 teams ready for road clearance," he added.
09:10 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

Cyclone Biparjoy less than 200 km from Gujarat coast; 74,000 evacuated

Cyclone Biparjoy is less than 200 kilometres from the Gujarat coast, and its expected impact on Thursday evening, accompanied by heavy rain and storm surge, has prompted officials to evacuate 74,000 people living in susceptible locations.

The administration has relocated residents from roughly 120 villages in the Kutch area, which are located between zero and ten kilometres from the beach.

Biparjoy is forecast to make landfall near Jakhau port as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum wind speeds of up to 150 kilometres per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
08:53 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

As Cyclone Biporjoy strengthens, high tides lash Gujarat

According to the IMD, VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Biparjoy is expected to pass Saurashtra and Kutch, as well as the neighbouring Pakistan beaches between Mandvi and Karachi, near Jakhau Port, by this evening.
08:34 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

Dwarkadhish Temple closed for devotees today

In light of Cyclone Biparjoy, Gujarat's Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka is closed to worshippers today.  

According to the IMD, VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Biparjoy is expected to pass Saurashtra and Kutch, as well as the neighbouring Pakistan beaches between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port, by this evening.  
07:44 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

Rajasthan CM holds meeting to review arrangements for Cyclone Biparjoy

On Wednesday night, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met with authorities to evaluate preparations for the effects of cyclone Biparjoy, which is due to make landfall on the coast of adjacent Gujarat on Thursday.

The conference was informed that significant rainfall is expected in Rajasthan's Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions on June 16 and 17 due to the cyclone's effects. Strong winds of 60 to 70 km/h are forecast in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore, and Jodhpur on June 16, and in Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Ajmer the next day.

"The chief minister directed all departments concerned to be ready for rescue and relief operations," a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Gehlot said that the district administration should be prepared for the rescue and relief of the common people and instructed all district collectors and related departments to operate 24-hour cyclone and flood control rooms. 
07:42 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

Western Railway cancels seven more trains as precautionary measure

The Western Railway (WR) decided on Wednesday to cancel a few additional trains as a precaution in advance of the violent cyclone 'Biparjoy', which is due to make landfall in neighbouring Gujarat on Thursday evening.

In a statement, the WR stated that seven additional trains have been cancelled, three have been shortened, and four other services have been shortened in order to ensure the safety of passengers and railway operations as the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast.

According to the announcement, 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 have been short-terminated, and 31 have been short-originated.
07:38 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

Cyclone Biparjoy to hit Sindh's Keti Bandar today

Pakistan Climate Energy Minister Sherry Rehman warned on Wednesday that Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall in Sindh's Keti Bandar on Thursday at 11 a.m. (local time), according to Pakistan-based Geo News.

Sherry Rehman addressed a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday about the cyclone that is expected to reach Sindh on Thursday. She went on to say that 66,000 people have been evacuated from Sindh's coastal districts so far.
07:33 (ist)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

BSF affirms confidence to combat situation in Gujarat

Following the approach of Cyclone Biparjoy to Gujarat's coastal districts, the Border Security Force (BSF) has taken necessary preparations to meet any problems posed by the upcoming storm.

Ravi Gandhi, the Inspector General of BSF Gujarat, toured the coastal areas of Bhuj and assessed the readiness to cope with any crisis.

Read More

Read More

Following the approach of Cyclone Biparjoy to Gujarat’s coastal districts, the Border Security Force (BSF) has taken necessary preparations to meet any problems posed by the upcoming storm.

Ravi Gandhi, the Inspector General of BSF Gujarat, toured the coastal areas of Bhuj and assessed the readiness to cope with any crisis.

Speaking to ANI, BSF IG Ravi Gandhi said, “BSF forces are deployed at the international border. As per the IMD assessment, the concerned area is from Mandvi to Karachi. Our forces are alert with full preparation. We are helping people who are approaching us with any concerns. We are also in contact with other security forces like NDRF”.

According to the BSF, roughly 50 inhabitants from Gunao hamlet, near the Jakhau shore, have been relocated to the BSF’s Gunao outpost.

Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam Sharma, Director of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), stated that red, orange, and yellow advisories have been issued in numerous districts of Rajasthan due to severe rainfall.

Updated Date: June 15, 2023 11:25:54 IST

