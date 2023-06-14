As Cyclone Biparjoy approaches Gujarat, a look at the deadliest cyclones that have hit India

Cyclone Biparjoy which weakened from an “extremely severe” to “very severe” cyclone is expected to make landfall between Gujarat’s Mandvi and Pakistan’s Karachi on Thursday, India’s weather department has said.

In the northern and western coastal districts of Gujarat, Biparjoy, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 km/h (78-84 mph) gusting to 150 kph, may cause storm surges of two to three metres in height, the destruction of thatched houses, damage to pucca houses and roads, flooding, widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, and orchards, and disruption of railways, powerlines, and signalling systems, according to Indian Express.

Monday’s high-level meeting was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave instructions to staff to safely remove residents from danger zones while maintaining necessary services.

According to PTI, over 37,800 people have been shifted from coastal areas to temporary shelters, and people living within 10 km off the coast of Kutch and Saurashtra districts in Gujarat have been evacuated.

Here is a look at some of the deadliest cyclones that have hit India recently, increasing the government’s focus on disaster preparedness over the years.

Cyclone Tauktae (2021)

Tauktae, described as an “extremely severe cyclonic storm,” struck Gujarat in May 2021, leaving a path of devastation in its wake. Over 100 people were killed by the cyclone, and over 80 more perished when the tugboat Barge P-305 sank off the shore of Mumbai as a result.

Cyclone Fani (2019)

Over 100 people died in the “extremely severe” cyclonic storm that struck the coast of Odisha in 2019. One of the fiercest cyclones to strike India in the previous five years, the storm made landfall with winds of 240 kilometres per hour, reported NDTV.

The death toll from Fani, the deadliest storm to strike Odisha since the 1999 super cyclone, was visible on NASA photos as millions of people in the state were thrown into darkness. Almost 5,000 makeshift shelters were used to house almost a million residents of the state who were evacuated hours before the storm hit.

Cyclone Nisha (2008)

Tamil Nadu sustained substantial damage as a result of the cyclonic storm Nisha, which originated in Sri Lanka. Over 200 people died as a result of the cyclonic storm, which lasted for five days in total.

Also read: How Cyclone Mocha brewing over the Bay of Bengal got its name from coffee

Cyclone Pyarr (2005)

The 2005 North Indian Ocean cyclone season, which caused havoc in southern India, included Cyclone Pyarr. Over 270 people died as a result of the cyclonic storms in Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, as per DNA.

Super cyclonic storm (1999)

One of the deadliest cyclones in Indian history was the mega-cyclone. The cyclone made landfall off the coast of Paradip with winds that might reach 260 km/h. The typhoon caused about 9,800 deaths and over 2,000 injuries.

Very severe cyclonic storm (1998)

With a top wind speed of more than 160 km/hr, the very “severe” cyclonic storm made landfall off Porbandar, Gujarat. Over 1,700 people were hurt, and 1,176 people died as a result of the very severe cyclone.

Storm BOB 05 (07B) (1996)

The Andhra Pradesh coast at Kakinada was pounded by a very powerful cyclonic storm. 2,000 people perished in the typhoon, and 900 were listed as missing. On 3,20,000 hectares of land, the cyclone harmed crops.

Also read: Will Cyclone Biparjoy delay the monsoon in India?

1977 Andhra Pradesh Cyclone

The super cyclone, which struck Nizampatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was one of the deadliest natural disasters in Indian history, killing 10,000 people. Property worth 350 crores was devastated by the supercyclone in 1977.

1971 Odisha cyclone

A devastating cyclone that hit land off the coast of Paradip, Odisha, caused an estimated 10,000 fatalities. In addition to Bangladesh (then East-Pakistan), which had been devastated by the 1970 Bhola cyclone just over a year earlier and was in the midst of the Bangladesh Liberation War, the storm also had a major impact on the Indian state of West Bengal.

With inputs from Reuters

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.