WATCH: Students escape using wires as coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar catches fire

Students of a coaching institute in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar escaped a fire through the window with the help of wires. A blaze was reported on Thursday afternoon.

Videos from the spot have gone viral which show students of the coaching centre hanging for their life holding the wire as smoke comes out of the top floor of the building.

Fire breaks out at coaching center in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area.

There was a huge commotion among people who had congregated around the building making video of the students coming down one by one with the help of the wire.



A report by PTI quoted Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, saying that a call about the fire was received at 12:27 pm. A total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No injuried were reported.

"We received info about a fire in a building. Later we came to know that it is a coaching centre and some children are trapped in it. Some children got scared and came out of the window. Four children have sustained minor injuries," Garg was quoted as saying by ANI.

As per police, the fire broke out in an electricity metre and on seeing the smoke emanating, students started to panic and began escaping from windows taking help of wires from the back side of the coaching centre.

BJP poses 5 questions to Delhi CM

After the videos of the incident went viral, BJP posed five question to Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi.

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla tweet, "Disturbing visuals from Mukherjee Nagar where a massive fire broke out in a coaching centre and students had to risk their lives to get out from windows."

He asked Kejriwal to answer five questions.

1) you spend crores on fire safety of your own sheeshmahal but what about fire safety in these institutes?

2) Fire safety comes under Delhi government and MCD is also run by AAP- when was the last fire safety audit done? Are these places following fire safety protocols? Are they paying bribes and bypassing rules? Why no action? What are you waiting for?

3) Why has fire safety budget been cut last year? Have u spent that money on ads?

4) In 2022 there were 16500 fires and 82 people lost their lives! Who is responsible

5) Major fire incidents have caused huge damage in Delhi yet you are busy in 2024 politics and advertisements and corruption Shame on you AAP and Kejriwal.

Disturbing visuals from Mukherjee Nagar where a massive fire broke out in a coachon centre & students had to risk their lives to get out from windows Mr Kejriwal must answer : 1) you spend crores on fire safety of your own sheeshmahal but what about fire safety in these…

