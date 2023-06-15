Asia Cup schedule was finally announced on Thursday after a lot of dilly-dallying. The tournament will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in a hybrid model as proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board, from 31 August to 17 September, the Asian Cricket Council has confirmed.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will compete in a total of 13 ODI matches.

Four Asia Cup matches will be played in Pakistan and the remaining will be hosted by Sri Lanka.

Pakistan were the designated hosts for the 2023 edition but India’s refusal to travel to the country put a question mark over the continental event. Later PCB chief Najam Sethi proposed a ‘hybrid model’ where some matches will be played in Pakistan and the remaining in Sri Lanka.

Reports had said Sri Lanka were also keen to host the entire tournament in the island nation.

The 2023 edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

As per Cricbuzz, India and Pakistan would be placed in the same group to ensure potentially three matches between the arch-rivals.

Cricket Pakistan reported Pakistan’s games against Nepal and Bangladesh, Afghanistan versus Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka versus Bangladesh are likely to be played in Lahore.

