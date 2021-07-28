In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki 18 dead, 25 injured after truck rams into parked bus
Barabanki road accident: 18 people died while 25 injured after a truck bus accident on Lucknow-Ayodhya National Highway in Ramsnehighat police station area of Barabanki district at around 1.30 pm on Tuesday
Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh: At least 18 people were killed and 25 injured after a truck hit a double-decker bus on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway in Barabanki on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in Kotwali Ramsanehighat area late on Tuesday night. The private bus was on its way to Bihar from Ludhiana in Punjab, they said.
It was parked on the road after the bus broke down. A few passengers were standing outside the bus while others were sitting inside when the speeding truck hit it from behind, killing 18 people on the spot and injuring 25 others, the police added.
Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and the rescue operation is underway, which was initially disrupted by heavy rains. The injured were rushed to the hospital with the help of locals, Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone, SN Sabat said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and directed officials to extend all possible help to the victims. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.
also read
Opposition slams Centre for trying to 'fool people' over NPR; protests continue in Delhi, Assam over CAA
Even as protests against the amended citizenship law continued in different parts of the country, the Union government approved a proposal to update the National Population Register
Citizenship Amendment Act protests: How State controlled a pan-India movement with internet bans, police crackdown that left 25 dead
Internet services were suspended across major cities in Uttar Pradesh and a few sensitive ones in West Bengal and Karnataka as central and state governments doubled down on efforts to check the spread of agitations
Opposition steps up protests against CAA: DMK leads massive rally in Chennai, Congress holds 'satyagraha' at Rajghat; Uttar Pradesh PFI chief arrested
The opposition on Monday stepped up protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 with the Congress holding a 'Satyagraha for unity' at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat and its ally DMK leading a massive rally in Chennai, while scattered demonstration were held against the contentious law in several states by students and others