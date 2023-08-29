Under PM Modi's guidance, Uttar Pradesh has gone from 'BIMARU' to developed state: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh has moved from a BIMARU state to the path of a developed state, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, adding that in the coming years, it will become the “growth engine” of the country.

Addressing the FICCI’s National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM) in Lucknow, Adityanath said, “After 1985-86 Uttar Pradesh saw a long period of darkness in terms of development… The perception of the nation and world about Uttar Pradesh became very different… There was an identity crisis before the youth, businessmen and citizens here… Today, under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has managed to emerge from the darkness and from being a ‘BIMARU’ state towards becoming a developed state…”

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh would not be the sixth-largest economy, but the second-largest economy of the country very soon and that the next five years will be important.

“In the coming years, UP will become the leading economy of the country and will undertake its role as the Growth Engine of the country,” CM Yogi said. “UP reached second rank from 14th position in ease of doing business,” the UP CM said.

The Chief Minister also noted that the FICCI, the oldest industry association was holding its NECM in Lucknow after 38 years.

"I welcome all of you on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh. It's an important moment for me," said Yogi Adityanath.

'Organised crime in UP is zero'

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also told that the organised crimes in his state is now zero. "No crimes take place here," he added.

In his address, Adityanath also said, "Infrastructure has made rapid progress in Uttar Pradesh in past six years...The Ganga Expressway way which is under construction is connecting Meerut and Ghaziabad to Prayagraj...Today if anyone wants to come from Meerut to Prayagraj, it will require 16-17 hours...But after completion of Ganga Expressway, this time will reduce to six hours..."

The National Executive Committee of FICCI comprises top industrialists of the country, chief executives of multinational corporations, heads of public sector enterprises, financial institutions, banks and management experts. The Executive Committee meets from time to time in different regions and deliberates on national and region-specific issues.

With inputs from agencies