India

Under PM Modi's guidance, Uttar Pradesh has gone from 'BIMARU' to developed state: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the organised crimes in Uttar Pradesh state is now zero and 'no crimes take place' in his state

FP Staff Last Updated:August 29, 2023 13:36:55 IST
Under PM Modi's guidance, Uttar Pradesh has gone from 'BIMARU' to developed state: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing FICCI’s National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM) in Lucknow. Twitter/@myogiadityanath

Uttar Pradesh has moved from a BIMARU state to the path of a developed state, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, adding that in the coming years, it will become the “growth engine” of the country.

Addressing the FICCI’s National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM) in Lucknow, Adityanath said, “After 1985-86 Uttar Pradesh saw a long period of darkness in terms of development… The perception of the nation and world about Uttar Pradesh became very different… There was an identity crisis before the youth, businessmen and citizens here… Today, under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has managed to emerge from the darkness and from being a ‘BIMARU’ state towards becoming a developed state…”

Related Articles

Feeling of welfare inherent in name of Shiva

'Feeling of welfare inherent in name of Shiva': UP CM on PM Modi naming Chandrayaan's landing site 'Shiv Shakti'

Feeling of welfare inherent in name of Shiva

Sudden night inspection finds 89 girls missing at UP school hostel

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh would not be the sixth-largest economy, but the second-largest economy of the country very soon and that the next five years will be important.

“In the coming years, UP will become the leading economy of the country and will undertake its role as the Growth Engine of the country,” CM Yogi said. “UP reached second rank from 14th position in ease of doing business,” the UP CM said.

The Chief Minister also noted that the FICCI, the oldest industry association was holding its NECM in Lucknow after 38 years.

"I welcome all of you on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh. It's an important moment for me," said Yogi Adityanath.

'Organised crime in UP is zero'

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also told that the organised crimes in his state is now zero. "No crimes take place here," he added.

In his address, Adityanath also said, "Infrastructure has made rapid progress in Uttar Pradesh in past six years...The Ganga Expressway way which is under construction is connecting Meerut and Ghaziabad to Prayagraj...Today if anyone wants to come from Meerut to Prayagraj, it will require 16-17 hours...But after completion of Ganga Expressway, this time will reduce to six hours..."

The National Executive Committee of FICCI comprises top industrialists of the country, chief executives of multinational corporations, heads of public sector enterprises, financial institutions, banks and management experts. The Executive Committee meets from time to time in different regions and deliberates on national and region-specific issues.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: August 29, 2023 13:36:55 IST

TAGS:

also read

Madurai train fire: What caused the blaze that killed 9 in Tamil Nadu?
India

Madurai train fire: What caused the blaze that killed 9 in Tamil Nadu?

At least nine people lost their lives and several were injured in the fire that broke out inside a stationary train compartment near Tamil Nadu’s Madurai Railway station early today. The victims were part of a 63-member tourist group travelling from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow

How ex-UP minister Amarmani Tripathi, wife plotted the murder of poet Madhumita Shukla
Explainers

How ex-UP minister Amarmani Tripathi, wife plotted the murder of poet Madhumita Shukla

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the release of former UP minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani, who have been serving life sentences in connection with the murder of poet Madhumita Shukla. The victim was in her 20s and pregnant when she was shot dead at her Lucknow home in 2003

Couple beaten to death over son's inter-faith relationship with minor
India

Couple beaten to death over son's inter-faith relationship with minor

Chakresh Mishra, the Superintendent of Police in Sitapur, revealed that some years prior, the son of Abbas had absconded with a girl residing in a neighbouring household