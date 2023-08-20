Couple beaten to death over son's inter-faith relationship with minor

A husband and wife were reportedly killed using iron rods and sticks by their neighbours on Friday in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

The victims, known as Abbas and his spouse Kamrul Nisha, lost their lives immediately following the assault, which unfolded in the Hargaon police station vicinity within the district.

Authorities have stated that initial evidence indicates the murder may have resulted from a suspected romantic involvement between the son of the deceased couple and the daughter of one of the accused individuals.

The trio of suspects, identified as Shailendra Jaiswal, Pallu Jaiswal, and Amarnath Jaiswal, have been taken into custody, while two remain at large.

Chakresh Mishra, the Superintendent of Police in Sitapur, revealed that some years prior, the son of Abbas had absconded with a girl residing in a neighbouring household.

A legal case was filed, leading to the incarceration of Abbas’s son.

As per local inhabitants, Shaukat, the son of the deceased pair, and Rampal’s daughter, Ruby, were romantically involved.

Allegedly, in 2020, Shaukat kidnapped Ruby when she was still a minor. Following a formal report, the authorities detained Shaukat.

However, in June, he purportedly abducted and wedded her,” the Superintendent of Police added.

“Upon the recent release of Abbas’s son from imprisonment, a few family members allegedly orchestrated the assault on the couple,” stated the police.