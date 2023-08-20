'Thappad khaega ya jail me jakar chakki peesega': Judge's son sparks uproar after car towed in Lucknow', WATCH
He threatened to slap them and use his influence to make their lives difficult. One of the officers responded, insisting that he would need to communicate with their superior officer to have the car released
An uproar unfolded on the high streets of Lucknow’s Hazratganj area as the son of a judge caused serious nuisance following the towing of his car from a no-parking zone.
As per reports, it all started when law enforcement officials, noticing a car in violation of parking regulations on a Saturday, took to the loudspeaker to announce the vehicle’s license plate, UP 14 BY 2615, and called for the owner’s attention.
Despite a two-minute announcement, no one emerged to claim the car. As a result, the police decided to employ a crane to remove the car. Just five minutes later, the judge’s son arrived on the scene only to find his car missing. Inquiring around, he learned that the Municipal Corporation had impounded the vehicle.
If your father is a judge, it doesn't mean you'll break the law and talk like this to someone. Yogi government should take strict action against him.~Lucknow @myogioffice @UPGovt @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/bmFl5ayPds
Related Articles
— Mogambo (@anuragksng) August 20, 2023
Identifying himself as the judge’s son, he approached the police officers and demanded the immediate release of his car. However, his demand was met with a requirement to pay a fine of Rs 1,100.
This triggered an outburst from him, right there in the middle of the road. The situation escalated as he openly hurled abuses at the police officers and threatened them with physical harm.
Accompanied by his mother, he questioned the police about their authority to tow a car displaying the district judge’s designation.
He threatened to slap them and use his influence to make their lives difficult. One of the officers responded, insisting that he would need to communicate with their superior officer to have the car released.
This exchange of heated words continued, with the judge’s son becoming increasingly agitated. He challenged the police, questioning their actions and demanding an immediate explanation for the car’s towing.
He argued that other vehicles were also parked in the restricted zone and asked why his car had been singled out.
The matter was eventually escalated to the Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), who reached out to the judge’s wife.
After a conversation over the phone, the judge’s wife agreed to pay the fine, amounting to Rs. 1100, for violating the parking rules. Subsequently, the police released the impounded car.
The incident is not an isolated incident. Earlier, the traffic police towed the car of Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh for parking in a no parking zone on Vidhansabha Marg, issuing a Rs 1100 challan.
Similarly, a recent confrontation involving two young individuals who resisted paying a fine after their car was towed highlights the ongoing tension between the police and vehicle owners who violate parking regulations.
also read
Another Manipur gang rape: How a 37-year-old was pinned down and sexually assaulted
A 37-year-old woman has now come forward in Manipur’s Churachandpur, alleging that she was caught by a group of Kuki men, forcefully pinned down and then gang-raped on 3 May. Her complaint is another instance of how rape and assault is being weaponised against women in the northeastern state
Baffling Act of Devotion: Jhansi man attempts to cut his own neck with electric saw to offer lord Shiva
The intense pain prompted him to cry out, which caught the attention of neighbors. Swiftly, they alerted the local police about the incident
If Seema Haider Were Man: Fijian reaches Meerut to marry online girlfriend, thrashed by kin, arrested for molestation
On Wednesday, Fazal made his way to the girl's residence. However, upon meeting him, the family's reaction was quite different from what was anticipated