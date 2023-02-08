Element of Surprise: THIS material will make Indian military vehicles invisible to the enemy

New Delhi: India’s military vehicles may soon get an extra layer of protection. Researchers at the Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT) in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh have reportedly created a material that can transform any military vehicle into a stealth vehicle.

According to a report by Indian Defence Research Wing (IDRW), this material has the ability to absorb over 90% of radar waves across a wide range of frequencies.

The team of researchers at IIT, Mandi has claimed that this ability may prove useful during covert military operations.

The researchers have also claimed that the material has the ability to absorb a wide range of radar frequencies, irrespective of the direction from where signals hit the target vehicle. The material can also be used to cover windows or glass panels of stealth vehicles to make them invisible to enemy radars.

This material can also be applied to a several varieties of military equipment, such as aircraft, ships and other vehicles to reduce or eliminate radar signatures.

