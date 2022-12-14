Female enrolment in IITs up from 8% in 2016 to 20% in 2021-22: Centre

New Delhi: The enrolment of women in IITs across the country has risen to 20% in 2021-22 from 8% in 2016, the Centre told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

“To promote female students for pursuing higher education and research, University Grants Commission (UGC) provides special postgraduate scholarships for women students across the country,” an official press release said.

Scholarships help increase female enrolment

Similarly, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is also giving 10,000 scholarships to girls entering technical education under the PRAGATI program.

“To improve female enrolment in the Undergraduate Programmes in IITs, supernumerary seats were created which increased the female enrolment from 8% in 2016 to 20% in 2021-22. Similarly, the enrolment of girls in NITs has increased to nearly 22.1% in 2021-22,” the statement added.

There has been consistent improvement in the enrolment of female students in STEM Courses. As per AISHE Report, the number of female students enrolled in STEM Courses has increased from 4197186 in 2016-17 to 4387248 in 2020-21.

The information was provided by the Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in a written reply in the upper house.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.