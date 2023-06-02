‘Hua to Hua’ on 1984 Sikh genocide to ‘Wrong to attack Pakistan’ on Pulwama: Rajeev Chandrasekhar debunks Sam Pitroda

After a series of gaffe by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his interactions in the US, Sam Pitroda Indian Overseas Congress chief, on Friday entered the fray in his defence.

In the last nine years, Indian society “has been polarised by focusing on religion,” said Pitroda, often called Rahul Gandhi’s ‘mentor’.

Rahul’s guru and Rajiv Gandhi’s colleague, Pitroda too comes with a history of blunders some of which have now been listed by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

“Rahul’s ‘mentor’ Sam Pitroda has decided to wade in after Rahul’s ‘Muslim league is secular’ statement, with his views about India. Let’s rewind to when he was in the Lost Decade Congress government 2004-14 as ‘innovation advisor’,” Chandrasekhar tweeted as pointed out four reactions.

Rahuls “mentor” @sampitroda has decided to wade in after Rahuls “Muslim league is secular” statement, with his views abt India. Lets rewind to when he was in the Lost Decade Cong govt 2004-14 as “innovation advisor” 😂 1. His response to 1984 Sikh genocide – “Hua to Hua” 2.… pic.twitter.com/bQGiORcg9d — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) June 2, 2023

Sam Pitroda's on 1984 Sikh genocide

"Hua to Hua", said Congress leader Pitroda when he was asked by a media person to comment on remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that India will never forgive "murderer Congress" for its sins.

Pitroda, considered to be Rahul's guru and Rajiv Gandhi's colleague, had said “84 me jo hua to hua”. He even demanded that BJP should explain its performance in the past five years.

‘Corruption is a way of life’

Back in 2014, Pitroda, who was also chairman of National Innovation Council, had in a way defended the Congress over the corruption issues claiming it to be "a way of life in Indian society."

"I think lot of this corruption is blown out of proportion. First of all, let me tell you - not that I like corruption, don't get me wrong, corruption is a way of life in our society," Pitroda had said.

Rahul's freebies 'will cause increase in taxes for middle class'

In 2019, Pitroda, one of the most powerful member in the Congress, said that the NYAY scheme will fall on the middle class.

"Taxes may go up but I do not think that’s a major issue,” he said when he was asked whether taxes will not go up and whether the middle class will be affected by it.

Congress' minimum income support programme or Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), has been the brainchild of economic Abhijit Banerjee who admitted that the taxes on middle class would be increased to fund the scheme.

On Pulwama: ‘It happens all the time’

Again in 2019, Pitroda questioned the death toll in the Balakot airstrike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) which was in response to the Pulwama terror attack and said it was wrong to attack Pakistan.

"If they (IAF) killed 300, its ok. I am saying can you give me more facts to prove it," he said.

Pitroda further claimed that it will be naive to assume that if some people came here and attacked, every nation is to be blamed.

"Don't know much about attacks. It happens all the time. Attack happened in Mumbai also, we could have then reacted and just sent our planes but that is not right approach. According to me, that's not how you deal with the world," Sam Pitroda had said.

With inputs from agencies

