Watch: After declaring Muslim League ‘secular’, Rahul Gandhi defends espionage accused; BJP calls him ‘dangerous’

Rahul Gandhi has been keeping up with his slew of controversial statements in his trip to the US. After declaring Muslim League “secular”, the Congress leader has now defended a Delhi-based freelance journalist arrested on charges of espionage.

During his interaction at the National Press Club in Washington DC, Gandhi was asked about the state of press freedom in India after CBI arrested freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi last month in connection with the alleged leak of sensitive information related to Indian defence procurement to foreign intelligence agencies.

“There is a weakening of press freedom and it is not hidden. It is apparent in India and the rest of the world can see it. I think press freedom is very critical for a democracy. One should be open to criticism and listen to criticism,” Gandhi replied.

Rahul Gandhi is ‘dangerous’

Hitting out at the Congress leader Gandhi for his remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Amit Malviya said “Rahul Gandhi is dangerous”.

Sharing the video of his response, Malviya wrote: “Rahul Gandhi in his blind opposition for PM Modi is going against India’s self interest and sovereignty.”

"When has stealing and compromising critical national information become about press freedom?" Malviya asked Gandhi.

Journalist held in espionage case

In May, the Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested Raghuvanshi and former Navy commander Ashish Pathak on charges of espionage. They illegally collected information about Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) defence projects and their development, sensitive details about the future procurement of Indian armed forces, classified communications and information relating to national security with intelligence agencies of foreign countries.

The due were also accused of sharing details of India and its friendly nations' strategic and diplomatic talks with the intelligence agencies of foreign countries.

Raghuvanshi was on CBI's radar since last September. He was arrested after the probe agency carried out extensive searches at more than 15 locations in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur and stumbled upon foreign remittances to the tune of Rs 3 crore in his bank accounts.

As per reports, Raghuvananshi claimed that he received the money as payment for the articles he wrote.

Muslim League is ‘secular’

During the same interaction, Gandhi had claimed that "Muslim League is a completely secular party. There is nothing non-secular about Muslim League."

The Indian Union Muslim League, which is a state party in Kerala, is a traditional ally of the Congress-led UDF in the state.

