Watch: Rahul Gandhi gets taste of his own medicine as Khalistanis heckle down his ‘muhabbat ki dukaan’ at US event

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a 10-day visit to the US, was heckled by Khalistanis during his ‘muhabbat ki dukaan’ event in California.

At an event where Rahul said “Indian Muslims are in same situation as Dalits in 1980s” when Congress was in power, his speech was interrupted by extremists group who raised Khalistan flag and “Khalistan Zindabad” slogans.

The act of disruption was claimed by US-based Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). A video of the incident that has now gone viral, shows, a group of Khalistani supporters suddenly getting up from the audience and starting to wave the Khalistani flag, interrupting the Congress leader’s speech.

Slogans against former Prime Minister and grandmother of Rahul, Indira Gandhi and the Gandhi family were also raised in connection with the 1984 Sikh massacre that took place in India.

Moments after the incident, SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun shared a video on social media that had visuals from the event when the Khalistani supporters protested against Rahul Gandhi.

The video accompanied an audio clip in which Pannun referred to Rahul as trader of 'Sikh genocide.' He also threatened the Congress leader of similar resistance from the Khalistanis wherever he would travel and address the masses across the US.

Pannun also threatened that Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, would face similar treatment during his state visit. "Next will be Modi on June 22," he said.

PM Modi will be on an official state visit to the US on June 22 where he will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House.

With inputs from agencies

