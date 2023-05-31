Rahul Gandhi had another foot in mouth moment during his three-day tour to the US. His visit that began on Tuesday aims at promoting shared values and a vision of “real democracy” with a focus on freedom, inclusion, sustainability, justice, peace and opportunities world over.

However, responding to a question from ‘Bay Area Muslim community’, the Congress leader claimed that “what is happening to Muslims in India today happened to Dalits in 1980s”.

Question posed to Rahul Gandhi

At an event, a person from Muslim community of Bay Area, Mohammad Khan, asked Rahul: “Muslims have the security threat today it was never before… There are so many different laws which are getting implemented that were not there earlier… Muslim children are being put in jail for the crimes which they have not committed. What strategy will you adopt or what hope you are giving to Indian Muslims which is going to change the whole thing to the point where we were and get back to the normal stream to develop India.”

Rahul Gandhi’s response

Rahul responded to the question with a line that he has used on several occasions. He said, “The best way for me to explain that is the line ‘nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan'(a shop of love in the market of hate). It is felt most strongly by the Muslim community because it is done most directly to them. But, infact, it is done to all minorities. I can guarantee you Sikhs, Christians, Dalits, tribal are feeling the same thing.”

“Infact, anybody who is poor in India today, when he looks at the extreme wealth that the limited number of people have, in some way he feels the same thing that you feel, that what is going on? How is it that these five people have lakhs of crores and I have nothing to eat,” the Congress leader said.

“You (Muslims) feel at most because it is directed at you most aggressively, but there is a phenomenon that is taking place against everybody in India. You cannot cut hatred with hatred,” the Congress leader said

“I was surprised at how easy it was to erase hatred in India,” he added.

#WATCH| Congress’ Rahul Gandhi in response to a question from ‘Bay Area Muslim community’ says,” The way you (Muslims) are feeling attacked,I can guarantee Sikhs,Christians,Dalits,Tribals are feeling the same. What is happening to Muslims in India today happened to Dalits in… pic.twitter.com/sukYLT9Ctp — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

"Indians don't believe in hating and killing each other. There is a small group of people who have got control of the system and media and are fully supported by big money," claimed Rahul.

Indian Muslims in same situation as Dalits in 1980s

"What is happening to the Muslim community in India today, happened to the Dalit community in 1980s. If you went to Uttar Pradesh during 80s, what is happening with Muslims now was happening with the Dalits. So periodically these type of stuff happens and we have to challenge and fight it and fight it with affection not hatred," he said.

But a gentle reminder for Rahul who in a way stole the show in the US but made a major faux pas.

Rahul's grandmother Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India followed by his father Rajiv Gandhi from 1980 to 1989, the period which he spoke about in his speech in the US on Wednesday.

It was Congress party, which was at the Centre when according to Rahul "Dalits witnessed the same situation as India Muslims are facing currently."

'Rahul Gandhi insults India during foreign visits'

The BJP reacted strongly against Rahul's statement in the US. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "During his foreign visits, Rahul Gandhi insults India."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi met almost 24 PMs and Presidents of the world and held over 50 meetings during his foreign visit recently and when the Australian PM said that 'PM Modi is the Boss', Rahul Gandhi could not digest this," Thakur said.

The BJP leader slammed Rahul for his statement in the US and said, "The period referred to by Rahul in his speech where he said Dalits were tortured, it was Congress's government at the Centre as well as Uttar Pradesh. It appears that Rahul wanted to go abroad and tell them Dalits and minorities were tortured."

#WATCH | During his foreign visits, Rahul Gandhi insults India. PM Modi met almost 24 PMs and Presidents of the world & held over 50 meetings during his foreign visit recently and when the Australian PM said that 'PM Modi is the Boss', Rahul Gandhi could not digest this: Union… pic.twitter.com/8A1jm4DiAd — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

The Union minister said the agenda of the Modi government is overall development unlike Congress.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.