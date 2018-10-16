Full text: Network of Women in Media pens letter to president and PM demanding MJ Akbar's resignation

Editor's note: Following Rituparna Chatterjee's report — Is India’s #MeToo moment here? Women are angry and they are naming and shaming their abusers, Firstpost will publish a series of articles collating personal accounts of those who have made allegations of harassment, along with responses from those who have been accused of such behaviour. This is an ongoing exercise and will be updated to reflect new developments. If you wish to draw our attention to instances of harassment you may have experienced or witnessed, tweet to us @firstpost with the hashtag #MeToo.

Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI) wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday demanding the resignation of MJ Akbar in the wake of multiple sexual harassment charges against the junior external affairs minister.

NWMI in its letter said it stands in solidarity with Priya Ramani and others who have accused the former editor of The Asian Age of sexual misconduct. Ramani was the first to call Akbar out. Akbar has denounced these charges as "false and fabricated".

Here is the full text of the letter:

To

Hon’ble President of India,

Ram Nath Kovind

Rashtrapati Bhavan,

New Delhi

The Prime Minister of India,

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister’s Office,

New Delhi

15.10.2018

Sub: Defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani by MoS MJ Akbar

Respected Sirs,

The Network of Women in Media, India, along with Foundation for Media Professionals and BrihanMumbai Union of Journalists, stands in solidarity with Priya Ramani and others who have accused former editor and current Union Minister of State MJ Akbar of sexual misconduct, and condemn what we see as a concerted effort to throttle an equal rights movement by using the threat of defamation suits to intimidate women who have gathered the courage to speak up.

We express our deep dismay at the allegations of sexual harassment, including assault, levelled by several journalists against Mr Akbar who continues to hold office in the Central Government despite these allegations.

The accounts pertain to his years as an editor with leading newspapers and newsmagazines in India, in interacting with women journalists. In several accounts, the journalists have stated that he continued to harass them while they were employed in various positions in the media houses that he headed.

In addition to Priya Ramani, the journalists include Anju Bharti, Ghazala Wahab, Harinder S. Baweja, Kadambari M. Wade, Kanika Gahlaut, Majlie de Puy Kamp, Malini Bhupta, Prerna S. Bindra, Ruth S. David, Saba Naqvi, Shuma Raha, Shutapa Paul and Suparna Sharma.

Mr Akbar has initiated legal action against Ms Ramani. We are extremely concerned that he continues to be a minister in the Union council of ministers even as he pursues whatever legal course of action he plans. You will agree this is highly unethical and improper and would cast a cloud over any investigation of his alleged misdeeds, besides undermining the independence, justice and fair play that any citizen can expect from such proceedings.

A criminal defamation charge is a clear attempt to bully, intimidate and silence those who are bringing to light systemic abuse of women by men in powerful positions. It is designed to push women back into silent compliance and will silence the voices of the many who have not yet spoken up.

We would like to point out that Section 499 of the IPC, which pertains to defamation, cites exceptions in case of “imputation of truth which public good requires to be made or published”. In the case of Mr Akbar, we strongly believe this holds true for a large section of women who may not otherwise find the voice to speak of sexual abuse.

In recent years, women have made great strides in various professional fields. In many cases, these women are the first generation from their families to have careers and hold jobs. The Constitution guarantees women the status of equal citizens and the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2013 is designed to protect women from sexual assault, thereby creating safer work spaces for them.

The past 10 days have seen an unprecedented wave of public statements by women across sectors about their experiences of sexual harassment and violence in the workplace. Many women have spoken out at great personal and professional cost. Across media, entertainment and corporate houses, those accused of sexual harassment are being asked to step down or submit to an enquiry as per law. By ignoring this defining moment, and watching silently while a government minister sues a woman who has spoken out, your government is giving a regressive message: that the fundamental right to life, safety and dignity of a sizeable section of the workforce does not matter. It’s an attempt to thwart democracy.

We demand that:

MJ Akbar submit to an independent investigation.

The Ministry of External Affairs ask Mr Akbar to step down from office pending investigation.

The case against Ms Ramani be dropped by Mr Akbar.

All support be extended by the government to women in their struggle for justice.

That Ms Sushma Swaraj, Union Minister for External Affairs, take workplace harassment seriously and not encourage intimidatory tactics against women who have complained.

Network of Women in Media, India

Foundation of Media Professionals

BrihanMumbai Union of Journalists

Abhinandan Sekhri, CEO, Newslandry

Abhishek Choudhary

Alex D’souza, Mumbai

Alka Dhupkar

Ammu Joseph, Bengaluru

Amrita Dutta, Associate Editor, The Indian Express

Amrita Madhukalya

Ananya Chakraborti

Angshukanta Chakraborty

Ankita Anand

Anna Cheriac, Bengaluru

Anna MM Vetticad, Independent Journalist

Annie Thomas, Chennai

Anumeha Yadav, Delhi

Aparna Karthikeyan, Mumbai

Aradhna Wai

Archana Jha

Arti Jaiman, Community Broadcaster, Delhi

Ashlin Mathew, News Editor, National Herald

Avantika Mehta, New Delhi

Chandni Doulatramani

Chhavi Bhatia

Chitra Ahanthem, Imphal, Manipur

Chitrangda Chowdhury

DVL Padma Priya, Independent Journalist

Deepanjana Pal

Dhamini Ratnam

Dhanya Rajendran

Disha Shetty

Divya Rajagopal

Dushyant, Chief Editor, NewsCentral24X7.com

Geeta Seshu, Mumbai

Gita Aravamudan, Bengaluru

Gita Bakshi

Heena Khandelwal

Inder Jain, General Secretary, BrihanMumbai Union of Journalists

Indulekha Aravind, Bengaluru

Jairaj Singh

Jayaditya Gupta, executive editor, ESPN India

Jyoti Punwani, Mumbai

Kajal Iyer, Mumbai

Kalpana Sharma, Mumbai

Kamayani Bali Mahabal, feminist and human rights activist, Mumbai

Kavita Shanmugham, Bengaluru

Kiran Manral

Laxmi Murthy, Bengaluru

Lakshmy Venkiteswaran, Chennai

Lesley Esteves, Journalist, New Delhi

MJ Pande, Mumbai

Madhavi Rajadhyaksha, Mumbai

Madhur Singh, India Correspondent, Bloomberg Law

Mahesh Rajput, UNI, Chandigarh

Maitri Porechha

Malini Subramaniam, Hyderabad

Manisha Pande, Delhi

Megha Moorthy, Associate Managing Editor, The Asian Age

Melanie P Kumar, Independent Writer, Bengaluru

Minnie Vaid, documentary film maker and author

Manoj Mitta, independent journalist and author, Delhi

Namita Bhandare

Navya P K, Independent journalist, Kerala

Neelam Jeena

Neeta Kolhatkar, Mumbai

Neha Dara, Chandigarh

Neha Dixit, Delhi

Neha Thirani Bagri, independent journalist, Mumbai

Nikhil Ghanekar

Niloufer Venkatraman

Nimmi Chauhan, Ahmedabad

Padmaja Shaw, Hyderabad

Prabhat Sharan, Mumbai

Praveen Donthi, Delhi

Priyanka Dubey

Prerna Thakurdesai

Prema Vishwanathan

R Akhileshwari, Journalist and Academic

Radhika Ramaseshan New Delhi

Ragamalika Karthikeyan, Bangalore

Raghu Karnad

Rahul Pandita, Delhi

Rajashri Dasgupta, Kolkata

Raksha Kumar, independent journalist

Raman Kirpal

Ranjitha Gunasekaran, Chennai

Ranjona Banerji, freelance journalist, Dehradun

Rehmat Merchant, Bengaluru

Rema Nagarajan

Renu Ramanath, Kochi

Revati Laul, Independent Journalist, Delhi

Revathi Siva Kumar

Rina Mukherjee, Pune

Ritika Jain

Ritupurna Chatterjee

Rohini Mohan, independent journalist, Bengaluru

Rosamma Thomas, Pune

Roshni P Nair, The Ken

SN Sinha, President, Indian Journalists Union (IJU), New Delhi

Sabina Inderjit, Vice President, Indian Journalists Union and International Federation of Journalists

Sahaya Teresa, Chennai

Sameera Khan, Mumbai

Samrat Chakrabarti

Samrat Choudhury

Sana Shakeel

Sandhya Srinivasan, Mumbai

Sandhya Ravishankar, Independent Author and Journalist, Chennai

Sandhya Taksale, Pune

Sanyukta Dharmadhikari

Sarika Ravindran, Times of India, Mumbai

Sarika Sharma

Shone Satheesh

Sarita Santoshini

Satyen K Bordoloi, columnist and scriptwriter, Mumbai

Shamik Bag, Independent Journalist, Kolkata

Sharda Ugra

Sharmila Joshi, Mumbai

Shefali Sadhu-Banerjee, Senior Producer, features and documentaries, ABP MAJHA, Mumbai

Shobhan, Mumbai

Shobana Rupakumar, Chennai

Smita Gupta

Smita Nair

Smita Ramanathan, Bengaluru

Sukhwant Basra, Chandigarh

Sumana Mukherjee

Sumita Jaiswal, Patna

Sunanda Beecha Mehta

Swapna Majumdar, Independent Journalist

Urvashi Sarkar

Vasanthi Hariprakash, independent journalist, Bengaluru

The entire text has been reproduced from the Network of Women in Media India's website and has not been edited by Firstpost for clarity or style.