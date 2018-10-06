MeToo in India: Writer Kiran Nagarkar, photographer Pablo Batholomew named in harassment accusations

Editor's note: Following Rituparna Chatterjee's report — Is India’s #MeToo moment here? Women are angry and they are naming and shaming their abusers — Firstpost will publish a series of articles collating personal accounts of those who have made allegations of harassment, along with responses from those who have been accused of such behaviour. This is an ongoing exercise and will be updated to reflect new developments. If you wish to draw our attention to instances of harassment you may have experienced or witnessed, tweet to us @firstpost with the hashtag #MeToo.

Two well-known names from the art and culture world were among the many named when journalist Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuill on Twitter) shared allegations of sexual harassment from women who had reached out to her.

Menon had tweeted about her own experiences with sexual harassment during her career as a journalist. She accused Times of India’s Hyderabad editor KR Sreenivas and Gautam Adhikari, another former TOI and DNA editor, of having behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner with her.

As Sandhya’s tweets were reshared several times on the microblogging platform, other women too stepped forward with stories of their own. Others reached out to Sandhya to share their allegations anonymously.

It was through these accounts that the allegations against Nagarkar and Bartholomew emerged.

The first allegation against Nagarkar surfaced on Friday, 5 October. A woman told Sandhya that she had been harassed by the writer when they met in a hotel room for an interview. The woman’s account detailed a pattern of behavior where Nagarkar inched closer to her, then pulled her in for a forced hug when the interview was completed, fingering her bra strap. He also tried to convince the woman to Skype with him, “especially at night”.

The second allegation, posted by Poorva Joshi, involved yet another interview, this time at Nagarkar’s home. Joshi said that the environment at the writer’s house was “one of the most uncomfortable ones I have been in”, alleging that he sat too close to her during the interview and insisted on a hug later.

Fans of Nagarkar's work expressed their deep disappointment and shock over reports that the writer may have sexually harassed women.

The allegations against Pablo Bartholomew are from a woman who says the photographer began harassing her after she met him for an interview:

“…he began calling on my cellphone to ask me to accompany him for a short trip outside the city. I politely declined, but he insisted, so I began ignoring his calls… (Later) I was told by my editor that (Bartholomew) had communicated his concern about my ability to write an article on his work.”

“He used his power to discredit me in front of my employers, while pressurising me to go away (with him),” the woman said.

Firstpost has reached out to Nagarkar and Bartholomew for their comments regarding the allegations. They have not responded to our emails. We will update this story if they do.

