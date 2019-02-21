Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019

On the second episode of #FirstpostConversations, Rupali Mehra asks author Snigdha Poonam, futurist impact entrepreneur Samyak Chakrabarty and BJP leader Tuhin Sinha​ if they think our political leaders understand the expectations of the Indian millennial, and what they think will determine the vote of the Indian youth this election season?​

Amid the clutter of breaking news and daily shoutfests on prime time TV, what happens to the issues and ideas which need our time, attention and involvement? We bring to you #FirstpostConversations, which address these critical questions and attempt to get at some answers.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.