Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019

On the second episode of #FirstpostConversations, Rupali Mehra asks author Snigdha Poonam, futurist impact entrepreneur Samyak Chakrabarty and BJP leader Tuhin Sinha if they think our political leaders understand the expectations of the Indian millennial, and what they think will determine the vote of the Indian youth this election season?
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 14:29:41 IST