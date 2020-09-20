FirstAct: Watch MD Pallavi's Salt, a play about ramifications of poverty in a pandemic

In MD Pallavi's 'Salt', a woman and her daughters walk the hard line between hunger and dignity.

Editor's note: With FirstAct, Firstpost is collaborating with theatre and improv artists from all over India, who'll perform short pieces or readings over a Zoom video-conference call.

After FirstAct's debut show with Improv Comedy Bangalore, followed by Drama Queen's For Tomorrow, Theatre Jil Jil Ramamani's Haiku in a Bun, OGLAM's Abey Yaar!, and Chanakya Vyas' Leftovers we are all set to present our next — Salt.

During the lockdown, there was a huge food crisis in various parts of the country, and that continues even today due to lack of employment.

Hunger is as much an epidemic as the virus is a pandemic.

Salt is about a family of three women, a mother and two daughters who tell each other stories and fake the food on their plate, in order to walk the hard line between hunger and dignity.

