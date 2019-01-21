Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?

On the first episode of #FirstpostConversations, our host Rupali Mehra asks urban planner Lubaina Rangwala, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and author Amrita Mahale if our cities can be qualified as liveable. From the need for sustainable development to the importance of citizen participation, we speak about the factors that affect the quality of life of India's urban citizen, but are largely missing from our political discourse.

Amid the clutter of breaking news and daily shoutfests on prime time TV, what happens to the issues and ideas which need our time, attention and involvement? We bring to you #FirstpostConversations, which address these critical questions and attempt to get at some answers.

